A history of confusion

SAYRE — History came to a head last week during Sayre Borough’s monthly council meeting as municipal officials attempted to set things right with borough’s historic district.
Although, technically, it’s almost not even a true historic district at all, according to Sayre Mayor and Historian Henry Farley.
“Our historic district was formed around 1986 or 1987 by someone not involved in the borough,” Farley explained. “It was not drawn by the borough. It’s not certified with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.”
Farley said the map as it currently exists has been the borough’s historic district since that time so the municipality could obtain state and federal grant monies for the Susquehanna River bridge project.
“When grant monies are used for projects like the construction of a bridge, things in the area have to be verified such as the possibility of a cemetery or an Indian burial ground or some other significant item,” he explained. “In this process, it was discovered that Sayre had no designated historic district and that was a criteria that had to be met to complete the project. The historic district with National Register eligible boundaries was decided upon by someone other than the Borough of Sayre as we had no idea that there was a district designated at that time.”
Farley furthered stated that ever since then, demolishing non-historic buildings has been a persistent problem for residents, as those looking to demo structures must go through a committee and the borough council for approval.
“This is a good process for truly historic properties but so many of the properties in the district have no historic significance, and if you ride around town you will see some properties that really need to be demolished,” he said.
But some residents disagreed with that assessment during last week’s meeting, stating that the proposed changes to the historic district “throws (the preservation of history) out the window.”
However, Farley this week countered that there are several historical structures that are not in the current district map.
“None of East Sayre is currently in the historic district,” he said. “That includes the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Church, Mangialardo’s, Hotel Bradford — none of those buildings are in the historic district, and they are all important to the history of Sayre. Even the Guthrie Clinic isn’t in there. All of these buildings are part of who we are. The current map just doesn’t make any sense.”
The borough council had originally intended to make those map corrections at last week’s meeting. However, on Sept. 28, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission contacted officials and notified them that the commission has never certified a historic district in Sayre. This caused the council to pull the matter from the meeting agenda, although it was still a topic of conversation.
In fact, Farley recommended that the borough simply scrap the existing historic district ordinance altogether and start over from scratch.
“I have worked for several years on a historic building inventory of the borough that includes most of the properties mentioned in the proposed group,” he said. “A new set of boundaries may take some time but it will be done right and make more sense for the property owners and residents of the borough.”
As a result, no official action was taken at last’s borough council meeting. The next meeting of the council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Oct. 26 at the public works building on South Thomas Avenue.
