Litchfield hunting preserve, VFD questions draw township residents to meeting
LITCHFIELD — During Litchfield Township’s supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board continued discussion about Dr. Theodore Them and his plans to establish a game bird hunting preserve at his property on North Macafee Road.
Them approached the board in September looking for a letter stating that the township has no ordinances preventing him from starting a preserve, which he needs in order to be approved for a propagation permit from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The supervisors consulted with a game warden in October to understand what exactly Them’s proposed preserve entails.
Board chairman Toby Campbell explained that the preserve would follow “a limited season from the first Saturday of September to the last Saturday of April” with daytime hunting, half an hour before sunrise to sunset.
Chris Wood of Hunt Engineers, Architects & Land Surveyors also spent some time researching the issue for Litchfield.
“He could charge people to come in from out of the area,” explained Wood. “He would release birds the night before or the morning of, and then they’d pay him a fee and come in and hunt those birds.”
Hunters utilizing a preserve such as the one Them hopes to establish do not need hunting licenses according to Campbell, who went on to say he was unsure of any requirements for hunter safety certification.
In addition to the game preserve, Dr. Them’s endeavors also include dog kennels, drones and possibly campsites or cabins.
Gubernatorial candidate William McSwain visits Bradford County
TOWANDA BOROUGH — A gubernatorial candidate made his way to Bradford County on Friday to hear some local concerns.
Republican candidate William McSwain met with Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller at the Bradford County Courthouse to discuss topics like the local energy industry and employment in the region.
“There are thousands of people who rely on the energy industry and natural gas production here, so I want to be a pro-energy governor,” he said.
McSwain plans on visiting all 67 counties in Pennsylvania for his campaign and is concerned with residents leaving the commonwealth for other states, which he wants to changed by creating more job opportunities.
“Populations follow the jobs, so we need to bring jobs to Pennsylvania and make it into a destination, not a place to leave,” he said. “We want to have a Pennsylvania where families stay and businesses come here and provide jobs and we take advantage of our energy resources.”
Dandy, Williams donate over $44K to Guthrie Breast Care Fund
SAYRE — Dandy and the Williams Auto Group donated a combined total of $44,502 to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund as part of Dandy’s Pink Cups and Williams Auto Group’s Drive Pink campaigns.
This marked the 11th annual year Dandy did a Pink Cups campaign. Dandy made a donation of 20 cents from every large cup of coffe in Dandy’s Pink Cup and sold a travel mug for $2.99. A $1 donation was made for every mug purchased and another 20 cents was donated for every refill.
“We’ve raised over $110,000 for cancer research and breast cancer care funds,” Dandy Vice President Duane Phillips said. “It’s a cause that affects all of us. Everyone knows someone or someone in their community that has been afflicted with this disease and has personal experience so it gives our store (employees) an opportunity to connect.”
Owen wins write-in campaign for Athens School Board
SMITHFIELD — There will be a new member of the Athens School Board representing Region III as write-in candidate Michael Owen has defeated incumbent school board president John Johnson.
Bradford County Elections Director Renee Smithkors confirmed Friday afternoon that Owen received 411 of the 446 write-in votes cast on Tuesday. That was enough to beat the 390 votes that Johnson received.
Johnson has been on the school board for five years and served as its president over the last four years.
Owen is a 2001 graduate of Athens Area High School and a lifelong resident of Ridgebury.
Region III of the Athens Area School District covers Smithfield, Ulster and Ridgebury.
Waverly Police: Sayre man facing felony charge after pointing gun at officer during chase
WAVERLY — A Sayre man is facing a felony charge after allegedly running from Waverly police and pointing a gun at an officer early Monday morning, according to a press release from the Waverly Police Department.
According to police, Devan A. Kithcart, 23, had fled a traffic stop hours before the incident but was later located walking on Clark Street in Waverly.
Waverly police noted that Kithcart had a fully extraditable felony warrant out for his arrest in regards to a previous sexual assault in Bradford County.
At 4:59 a.m., Kithcart attempted to run from the investigating police officer when observed on Clark Street, according to police. The officer began chasing the suspect into a parking lot area when he observed Kithcart displaying a handgun, “pointing the firearm directly at the officer.”
Kithcart then “took off running through multiple back yards in the area,” according to police.
According to the press release, additional Valley law enforcement officers responded to the immediate area and assisted. Kithcart was located and arrested without incident. A loaded firearm was located during the arrest.
Waverly board approves drafting law opting out of pot dispensaries
WAVERLY — In a split decision Tuesday, the Waverly Board of Trustees narrowly passed a motion directing the village attorney to draft a local law to opt out of allowing legal marijuana dispensaries within the municipality.
The 4-3 vote came after trustees unanimously passed a law opting the village out of “cannabis cafes” — or businesses that would allow on-site consumption of the drug.
A public hearing would need to be held prior to formally passing the legislation to opt out of dispensaries, which won’t be scheduled unless the trustees approve the actual draft of the law. A decision on that matter is expected at the board’s next meeting on Nov. 23.
Crews Battle fire in Barton
Firefighters battled a structure fire in Barton on Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to the fire at a residence on Old Barton Road around 8:15 p.m. and had the blaze under control within a half hour.
A cause of the fire was not immediately known, according to the Waverly Barton Fire District.
Rusty Rail Food Drive brings in 34,000 items
SAYRE — The recent Rusty Rail Food Drive brought in 34,000 food and drink items to be distributed to individuals and families in need throughout the Valley.
Major Chris Ramirez of the Salvation Army noted the importance of this annual food drive, saying “it provides the majority of the food that we give out at Christmas.”
“Last year we helped 205 families with a Christmas meal, and so the Rusty Rail really is a big part of our Christmas distribution,” Ramirez continued.
Ramirez went on to say that the Salvation Army makes the effort to hold two different distribution events: one for individuals or couples who only need food, and one for families that can also use toys.
Looking at the number of donated items this year, Ramirez said it’s the most they have ever received from the Rusty Rail.
Gov. Wolf signs Yaw legislation modernizing office of district attorney
HARRISBURG — As legislators continue conversations about criminal justice reform, a state Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who is the Vice Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was signed into law on Wednesday by Governor Tom Wolf.
Yaw’s bill, Senate Bill 420 — now Act 88 of 2021— focuses on a district attorney holding a valid license to practice law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from the time of election throughout the term of office.
“Currently, there is no requirement that a person elected to the office of district attorney possess an active license to practice law at the time of entering office, which SB 420 will require,” Yaw said.
“My bill would also establish safeguards so that the office of district attorney would continue to operate uninterrupted in the event of a suspension of the law license or disbarment from the practice of law of a sitting district attorney,” Yaw continued. “It would provide needed uniformity and efficiency to current law and for those who discharge the duties of the office. It will assure the citizens that the integrity expected in the office of District Attorney is maintained.”
Al Ondrey was appointed Bradford County district attorney earlier this year after former District Attorney Chad Salsman pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice in May and resigned from the position.
Multiple crews battle fire in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD — Crews from six different departments battled a structure fire at a residence on Moore Hill Road in Litchfield Tonwship on Friday.
“Many fire departments were called to this residence at about 3:50 this afternoon for a reported house fire,” Bradford County Emergency Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck said.
Fire departments from Ulster, Rome, Athens Borough, Athens Township, Litchfield and North Towanda were called to fight the fire.
Greater Valley EMS, Bradford County Emergency Management and Pennsylvania State Police were also on scene.
A cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the fire marshall will conduct an investigation into the cause, according to Rosenheck.
Sayre man sentenced to over 7 years for mail fraud, money laundering
WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Sayre resident Jabin Godspower Okpako was sentenced to 87 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for conspiring to launder approximately $1.89 million in mail and wire fraud proceeds.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Jabin Okpako and his wife, co-defendant Christine Bradley Okpako, 54, of Sayre, received approximately $1,898,046 in proceeds from a mail and wire fraud scheme, laundered the funds through numerous bank and wire transactions in multiple states, and transferred the funds out of the United States to three separate bank accounts in Nigeria.
According to a press release from the department of justice, the mail and wire fraud scheme sought to defraud multiple female victims throughout the United States, ranging in age from 55 to 85. The victims had visited online game, relationship and dating web sites, including Instagram, Facebook, Words with Friends, and What’s App. The conspirators, located in the United States and West Africa, befriended the victims through interaction and exchanges of photos on the web sites via text and instant messaging.
