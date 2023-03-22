Criminal contempt
A Nichols woman was charged with second-degree criminal contempt following her alleged role in an incident that took place in the Town of Nichols on March 10.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Brianna N. Gonzalez, age not given, was charged following an investigation into a violation of an order of protection.
Gonzalez was arraigned by CAP Court Justice Grinage and released of her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in town court on March 22.
Felony DWI
A Waverly man is facing felony DWI charges following his alleged involvement in an incident in the Village of Waverly on March 17.
According to village police, Robert J. Prettyman, 31, was charged following a traffic stop on Clark Street. He was also charged with failing to signal, having a BAC over 0.08 percent, driving without interlock device and aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree.
Prettyman is scheduled to appear in village court on March 30 to answer for the charges.
Simple assault
A Binghamton man is facing simple assault and harassment charges following his alleged involvement in an incident at a Spring Street business in Sayre on March 4.
According to Sayre police, Saquan Lee Smith, 37, was charged following a domestic altercation.
Smith is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry for a preliminary hearing on April 25.
Drug possession
A Nichols man is facing several drug possession charges for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Elmira Street in Athens Township on Jan. 23.
According to township police, Robert Eugene Coyne, 35, was charged following an investigation of narcotics use at another residence.
Coyne is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry for a preliminary hearing on April 25.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents in the Valley.
- Karen Ann Collette, 58, was charged following a traffic stop on Route 220 in Athens Township on Feb. 10.
Collette is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry for a preliminary hearing on April 28.
- Steven Joshua Wheeler, 33, was with DUI of controlled substances following a traffic stop on Pine Street on Dec. 28. Wheeler was charged with similar additional offenses following a crash on North Elmer Avenue on Feb. 6.
Wheeler is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry for a preliminary hearing on April 14.
