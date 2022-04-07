VAN ETTEN — Firefighters from over a dozen different fire departments responded Tuesday to a massive blaze that destroyed a home on Morton Road in the Town of Van Etten.
According to officials from Community Fire and Rescue in Van Etten, crews were called out at approximately 4:35 p.m. for the structure fire, and arrived to find heavy fire at the front of the house.
“Crews immediately began efforts to extinguish the fire,” officials stated. “The elderly resident who was initially thought to have been home was with a friend and not in the house.”
Officials explained that due to the time of day, no reliable water source and a lack of manpower, significant mutual aid was called in to help extinguish the fire.
The fire kept crews on scene for nearly 12 hours, and eventually an excavator was brought on scene to extinguish it completely. No fatalities or injuries were sustained.
Departments from Erin, Breesport, Baldwin, Town of Chemung, Chemung County, Odessa, Newfield, West Danby, Spencer, Candor, Lockwood and Waverly-Barton were all involved at the scene with either manpower or water tankers. Further assistance from Chemung County Office of Emergency Management, Van Etten Town Highway, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and from each County 911 Centers in organizing the response and radio traffic. Village of Horseheads was placed on standby for coverage on the East end of Chemung County due to all the departments that were involved.
New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control Fire Investigation team is currently investigating the cause, and at this time has not been determined and not believed to be suspicious in nature.
