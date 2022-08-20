WAVERLY — A celebration full of music and fun is set to hit the stage and echo through Waverly Glen Park next Saturday, Aug. 27.
From noon to 5 p.m., the first Annual Waverly Glen Music Festival will welcome numerous local acts surrounding the dedication of the new glen park amphitheater stage. The free festival will also include free food and drinks.
According to Mayor Patrick Ayres, the music festival will be a celebration of all the improvements at the park so far.
“I don’t want to say that we’re done improving the park, because we’re always looking for opportunities, but the festival is certainly all of the work that’s been done so far coming to a point,” he said. “We’ll always look to do more at the park, but also keep in there what makes it special.”
Sponsored by the Village of Waverly and Tioga State Bank, the festival will include shuttle busing from the Lincoln Street Elementary School to the park, with main parking at the glen being reserved for handicap parking.
Extensive improvement projects at the glen, which included the construction of the stage, the rehabilitation of the large pavilion, new landscaping around the waterfall and numerous other endeavors, kicked off four years ago when the village won a $490,000 state grant.
“From getting that grant and getting to this point today, it feels really good to have been a part of all that,” Ayres said. “It’s been the epitome of a community effort. From the school and its students to all the individuals and businesses who donated time and money to the glen — so many people came together to make this happen.”
The festival’s lineup will include:
- Noon — The Valley Chorus
- 12:15 p.m. — Joe Schmieg with a Waverly Glen poem
- 12:20 p.m. — Waverly High School Marching Band
- 12:45 p.m. — Dedication ceremony of Waverly Glen stage
- 1 p.m. — Music by Bill Soprano
- 2 p.m. — Roger Bacorn and the Susquehanna Country Club Band
- 3:30 pm. — Pasty White and the Rocket 88 Band
- 5 p.m. — closing ceremony.
“It’s a great opportunity for our marching band,” Waverly School Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said. “They’re going to open by marching through the glen and then perform their halftime show.
“Our kids had a huge hand in making the stage a reality, so to see them get recognized for their work is going to be awesome,” he added.
Ayres noted that the glen holds many memories for village residents, and the festival and improvements are simply ways to ensure that more memories are made.
“People who grew up here just light up when they talk about the glen,” he said. “We didn’t want to lose what makes the glen special, but it also needed to be updated so families will continue to come here and make memories together.”
