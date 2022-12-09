WAVERLY -- New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli today announced that the former parks and recreation director of the Village of Waverly recently pled guilty to official misconduct after illegally altering and destroying village records.
DiNapoli explained that David Shaw, 67, of Sayre was sentenced to one year conditional discharge and paid full restitution of $16,525 in connection with his crimes, which included destroying and altering recreation league records. This plea was a result of a joint investigation between DiNapoli’s Office, Tioga County D.A. and the New York State Police. Shaw was sentenced by Judge Richard Gorman in the Village of Waverly Court.
“Mr. Shaw shamelessly altered records to cover up his misappropriation of money meant to support the children of his community for his own benefit,” said DiNapoli. “I thank Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin and the New York State Police for partnering with my office to hold Mr. Shaw accountable for betraying the public trust.”
Serving as the recreation director since 2015, Shaw was responsible for collecting funds for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments, and field trips. A forensic analysis and review of recreation records found that Shaw collected cash regularly, but failed to deposit all funds into village accounts, and $16,525 in cash collected by Shaw between November 2015 and August 2018, was unaccounted for, said DiNapoli.
"Shaw confessed to misappropriating $16,525 in village funds during his employment at the village," the comptroller said in a statement. "Shaw further admitted that from May 2018 through June 2018, he altered and destroyed receipts and records of the Village of Waverly Recreation Department to cover the $16,525 he diverted."
“Mr. Shaw falsified village records and stole funds intended to enrich our youth and communities for his own selfishness," added New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli. "This investigation should serve as a reminder that defrauding of any amount will be met with multi-agency collaborative investigations resulting in indictments and arrests. I commend the State Comptroller’s Office and the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for their partnership in this investigation.”
Shaw officially resigned from his post on Nov. 11 after being placed on paid administrative leave back in May.
On Friday, Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres said no recreation programs or participants were negatively impacted by Shaw's actions.
"It's unfortunate that one person took advantage of a situation to benefit himself," he said. "But neither our programs nor the kids and adults who participate in them were disenfranchised. We still provided the same programs, and the restitution money will go back to the recreation department."
Ayres added that the village will follow civil service guidelines in the process of hiring a new recreation director, and steps have already been taken to make sure Shaw's actions are not repeated by anyone else.
"We've already taken steps to heighten our controls so the chances of this happening again are very minimal," he said. "But I don't want people to worry -- if they donate or register for our programs -- that the money won't be used properly. It was a bad situation, but we have a robust recreation program and we're committed to continuing those programs."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.