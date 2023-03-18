SAYRE — Epiphany School will hold registration from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on March 21 to March 24 at 627 Stevenson Street, Sayre for pre-k 3, pre-k 4, and grades kindergarten to six.
Students entering the pre-k 3 Academic Program must be three by Sep. 1, 2023. Those entering the pre-k 4 Academic Program must be four by Sep. 1, 2023. Those entering kindergarden must be five by Sep. 1, 2023.
Parents are asked to have available the student’s previous medical history, birth certificate, and immunization records. State law requires children enrolling in school be adequately immunized against various communicable disease.
Bus transportation for Epiphany students is provided by Sayre, Athens, Waverly, Northeast Bradford School Districts, and Discover the World. Epiphany School is open to families of all faiths, providing a safe, clean, and up to date learning environment.
Epiphany School offers a strong academic program. The new Wonders Reading Program with an emphasis on phonics is taught in grades kindergarden through five, and envision math in grades kindergarden through six. Students in grades pre-k 3 to grade six participate in music, library, computer, and physical education.
A significant reduction in tuition is available for all students. There are other opportunities for tuition assistance. Scholarships are available to those who qualify.
Please call Epiphany School at 570-888-5803 to schedule an appointment.
