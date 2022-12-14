TIOGA — Residents of the Tioga Central School District will hit the polls today to decide the fate of a capital improvement project for the Haggerty Field and Track Complex, which Superintendent Josh Roe said is in need of repairs.
Specifically, the estimated $4.5 million project calls for replacing the district’s natural grass football field with a new artificial turf surface, a new surface for the track around the field as well as new long jump, high jump and pole vault areas, upgrading around the fencing, replacing goals, team benches and scorers’ tables, extending the asphalt paving from the track gate to the concession stand path, and the addition of a gate for emergency vehicle access to the field. The project also calls for a new Dectron air handler unit for the district’s pool area.
Roe explained that reasoning for capital improvement project was to give the community the ultimate say in the future of the district’s track and field.
“The idea of artificial turf for the football field has been kicked around for 15 to 20 years,” he said. “Either way, our track and field needs work. That has to happen. But this will give the community the decision of whether to keep it grass or move to artificial turf.”
The main advantage, however, of replacing the field via a capital improvement project is that 94.2 percent of the work, if approved by voters, will be covered by the state.
“The local share will be paid out through our capital reserve fund, so there will be no impact to the local taxes through this project.” Roe said. “So it just comes down to what the community wants.”
Roe noted that the project does not just benefit the football team, but also eight other Tioga Central sports programs, including track and field, soccer and field hockey.
The superintendent added that the playing surface, itself, has a lifespan of 10 to 12 years. However, he noted that any future replacement of the turf is also eligible for state aid at the same 94.2 percent — meaning the local share would likely cost approximately $50,000.
“It’s not really a financial decision as far as local cost goes,” he said. “We’re just going to see what the residents want.”
Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. today at Room 96, or the board room, at the back of the middle school.
