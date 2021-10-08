WAVERLY – On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Broad Street Barber Shop in Waverly will be hosting a 10 year anniversary celebration from 8 a.m. to noon.
“We’re going to have live music by Jay Floyd, who’s going to be performing from 10 a.m. to noon,” said owner Pat Elston.
Elston went on to say there will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and other such refreshments available, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
Much more than a celebration of the barbershop, the event will also serve as a fundraiser for Logan Mullen, a 19-year-old Waverly resident who was diagnosed with a brain tumor about three-and-a-half years ago.
According to Logan’s mother, Calecia, “It was right after his 16th birthday in 2018” that they discovered the tumor.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by Calecia they had been monitoring the size of the tumor since 2018, but in June of this year the decision was made to intervene and in August chemo was chosen as the course of action.
“All proceeds, all haircuts, all tips are going to go to him,” said Elston. “Basically, we’re just trying to do an event for a young guy who’s going through a really hard time.”
Elston noted that the barbershop has held similar fundraisers in the past, and they’ve been known to do fairly well — he’s hoping for another good turnout this time around.
“Anybody can stop in that wants to make a donation too,” said Elston. “They don’t have to come and get a haircut; if they just want to stop in and get a burger and make a donation, that would be great as well.”
Calecia said she didn’t know what to think when she found out that Elston wanted to put this fundraiser together.
“The first thing I did was cry,” Calecia said. “I have a super hard time asking anyone for help, at all, and it was definitely something that we were very humbled by and grateful for.”
Calecia went on to say that she had taken a bit of time off from work over the summer to help her take care of both Logan and herself, but of course that extra time comes with its own financial cost.
“Of course I don’t get paid when I don’t work,” said Calecia. “I’m worried about medical bills, and a lot of our stuff has been done through CHOP (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia) ... We have Guthrie insurance and it’s not always covered 100%.”
The Mullens have been traveling to Philadelphia every three to six months for the last three years to have Logan’s MRI scans read, but according to Calecia “the MRIs themselves actually have had to be done at Packer because of the Guthrie insurance, which we didn’t know until we got our first bill in the mail for over $3,000 for the first one we had done down there.”
“So we had to have the MRIs here, and then wait a week not knowing what’s on it until we get down there to find out,” Calecia continued. “That was extremely stressful not knowing.”
Calecia noted that Logan’s chemo treatments themselves are taking place at Guthrie in Sayre.
“We’re not traveling down to Philly once a week or anything,” said Calecia. “We chose this particular route of treatment so that he could stay close to home, but the oncologist here stays in constant contact with his neuro-oncologist at CHOP so that we’re following the same regimen that they would have.”
For anyone who wants to contribute to Logan but is unable to make it to Saturday’s event, the GoFundMe page set up for Logan can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/help-logan-through-chemo.
