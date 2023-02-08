SAYRE — There have been several course selection updates to the Sayre High School curriculum that will provide students with opportunities to learn more about a future career or field that they are interested in after graduation.
Sayre High School Principal Cambria Ely shared several brand new electives for the upcoming school year at the Sayre School Board meeting Monday night.
The new elective offerings include specific literature courses like science fiction, fantasy, sports literature, and a creative writing course, according to Ely.
“This process started back in the Fall when we surveyed teachers on what electives they would like to bring to our students and what they thought would benefit the students,” Ely said. “There’s been discussion at our curriculum committee meetings about offering courses to students and allowing them more choice for their educational pathways and their goals. We then surveyed students in grades eight through 11 to see what kinds of classes they were interested in and what they thought would benefit them in their future endeavors. We then compiled a list of the most sought after classes and have added them to our guide.”
Other new electives added include a twentieth century Cold War era course, sports and entertainment, marketing and management, cabinetry computer numerical control (CMC), and fishing and boating.
Ely shared that meetings with juniors began on Friday to discuss the electives and that they will be starting their course elections this week.
The updated curriculum guide is available for viewing on the Sayre High School website.
In addition to updating Sayre’s curriculum, Director of Student Services Tricia Tietjen shared that members of the administrative team came together to spearhead the development of an alternate educational option for high school students.
The program is called The Redskin Academy and focuses on high school students that are struggling.
“As an administrative team we realized that we were not meeting the needs of some of our students,” Tietjen said. “In an attempt to provide credit recovery options as well as an alternative to students dropping out, they can be enrolled in this program.”
Tietjen shared that the target population for the program are students in grades nine through 12 initially. Students must meet certain criteria and the decision to add them will be based on a team discussion and approach.
“We currently have three students enrolled with a potential of a fourth student starting at the end of the week,” Tietjen said.
She added that the program runs Monday through Thursday after regular classes at Sayre High School and focuses on the four core academic areas; Math, ELA, science, and social studies. Several teachers assist in the program as well as administration.
Additionally, Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio shared that the enrollment overall in grades kindergarten through 12 has increased since the beginning of the year by 32 students total.
She added that all grade levels have increased with the exception of two as they have stayed at the same number of students.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.