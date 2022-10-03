WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees this week made several moves to ensure that the mental health and training of local police officers remain positive and up to date.
Specifically, the board unanimously approved a new wellness program requested by police Chief Dan Gelatt.
“Establishing a wellness program for educational and support resources for police officers is becoming the norm from around the country,” he said. “Our department has researched partnering with a company called Lexipol who has a tried and true wellness program for police agencies such as ours.”
Gelatt added that the program would provide to officers education on behavioral health, peer support, crisis support, therapy locators and support for fitness and nutrition for an annual cost of nearly $2,000.
The chief explained that Lexipol could also assist the department through policy and training management to finally achieve the force’s goal of New York Accreditation.
According to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, “Accreditation is a progressive and contemporary way of helping police agencies evaluate and improve their overall performance. It provides formal recognition that an organization meets or exceeds general expectations of quality in the field. Accreditation acknowledges the implementation of policies that are conceptually sound and operationally effective.”
The New York State program became operational in 1989 and encompasses four principle goals:
To increase the effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement agencies utilizing existing personnel, equipment and facilities to the extent possible;
To promote increased cooperation and coordination among law enforcement agencies and other agencies of the criminal justice services;
To ensure the appropriate training of law enforcement personnel; and
To promote public confidence in law enforcement agencies.
“There has been rapid and unforeseen change in law enforcement practices over the last several years,” Gelatt said. “Managing these changes and remaining up to date can present a huge challenge to any law enforcement. Lexipol has partnered with many agencies nationwide ... to ensure that these changes are updated, reviewed, and that best practices are implemented so as to allow an agency to function safely and effectively.”
The implementation cost to start with Lexipol is $14,196, Gelatt explained, with an annual recurring cost of $8,172.
