ATHENS — The race with the largest field of candidates is in Athens Borough, where six are running for three spots on the borough council.
Republicans JoAnne Polzella and Anthony Smith are joined by Democrats Matt Patton and Sharon Sporn as well as Jeff Nason, who is listed as both a Democrat and Republican after winning a spot on both tickets in the primary.
Also running for a council seat is former council president Bill Cotton, who is running a write-in campaign for a seat on the council.
All six candidates responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Morning Times. Their responses are listed in full below:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Smith: I am an Athens native: AAHS class of ‘99 and involved with band, soccer, swimming, track and drama club. I led the band as drum major from 96’-99’, began my volunteer firefighting career with Athens Borough, and am an Eagle Scout from Athens Troop 15.
I received my BS in Chemistry from IUP in 2004 and PhD from the University at Buffalo in 2010. I began my professional career as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington DC for two years before moving back to the area (Candor, N.Y.) in 2012. GTP offered me a position in 2013 and I have worked there since.
In 2009, I married my wife and we have three children together. We moved home to Athens in 2018. We are looking forward to opportunities that increase our involvement in the community through participation with the Athens School District, Athens Borough Fire Department and St. John Lutheran Church.
Nason: My family and I have lived in Athens Borough for the past seven years. I have been a member of Borough Council since 2018. My wife and I run a community youth group that serves kids from the Valley and surrounding areas. I’ve recently started working for an engineering firm located in the borough.
Polzella: Hello, I’m Joanne Polzella, thank you for giving me this opportunity to introduce myself as I run for Athens Borough Council. Athens Borough has always been home, so I am very passionate about this community and being able to give back to the place that has given us so much.
Patton: My name is Matt Patton. I live and work in the borough. My wife and I are raising our two daughters here. I currently serve as a borough council member and am a part of the executive committee. Over the past four years, I have been an active council member. I have established connections with council members and borough employees to further my own understanding and address concerns.
Sporn: I am a registered nurse, mom of four grown children, and married for 30-plus years. I have lived in Athens Borough and raised my family here for those 30-plus years.
Cotton: I’m a lifelong resident of Athens Borough and a 48-year member of the Athens Borough Fire Dept. I served many years on the Athens Borough Council through numerous situations, good and bad. I have lots of experience in handling tax and personnel issues.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Smith: I am looking to follow in my father’s footsteps and pick up where he left off. Along with achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and being an active firefighter, he held office and shared his experiences with me. It is the duty of the citizens to step up where they can and give back by being active members of their community. I similarly am an Eagle Scout and am an active firefighter (volunteering with Athens Borough, Athens Township, Candor, and most recently started with North Towanda) and seek to give back to my community through the service of borough council.
Nason: I am seeking re-election to continue helping to make Athens a town where people want to live and raise a family.
Polzella: As a lifelong resident of Athens Borough and current local business owner, I am proud to call Athens home. I have had a passion for a long time to take part in local government and I feel as though this is the right opportunity for me to take the plunge. When my children were in school, I was an active member of the PTA and ran numerous fundraisers for the school as well as for the Girl Scouts organization. My organization skills and drive for success are unparalleled.
Patton: I am seeking office to continue moving the Borough forward. The past four years as a council member have been educational, at times frustrating, but always rewarding. The borough has a strong council, committed to improving Athens. The challenge is determining how to do that and how to fund it. I have learned much in my first term and hope to contribute more in a second term.
Sporn: I have served two prior terms on council and was asked to fill a vacancy. However, I am choosing to stay and run again because I enjoy the job and working with the other members.
Cotton: After resigning Jan. 4, 2021 I have waited to see how the current council would handle situations that arise. I think my presence on council would be a benefit to the taxpayers of Athens.
What do you believe the role of Borough council member should be?
Smith: I believe the council members are responsible for improving the well-being of the community as a whole. They need to be approachable and available to any individual who lives here to listen to thier concerns and make improvements where available.
Nason: A Borough Council member has a responsibility to make decisions in the best interest of the community as a whole. Council is tasked with the job of using the taxpayers’ money responsibly to provide a variety of services and keep borough facilities in good working condition.
Polzella: A borough council member should advocate for meaningful change for our beautiful little town. Borough governments provide the organized voice for a community. Boroughs are heavily involved in the maintenance of streets and have the ultimate responsibility for public safety, including police, firefighting and emergency management. A council member should take this duty very seriously and hold themselves to a high standard, as they are a representation of the community as a whole.
Patton: A council member’s primary role is to represent the members of the community. This is accomplished by listening to, learning from, and working with members of the community. It also requires communicating with other council members and borough employees to affect possible change.
Sporn: A council member should attend and participate in all meetings. The current mayor and council has a solid working relationship leading to excellent discussions. Main focus is to work as a team for betterment of borough.
Cotton: Look out for the taxpayers interests and the borough as a whole.
What are the biggest issues facing the Borough at this time?
Smith: The revitalization of downtown should be a primary goal for the council. The heart of our town needs to be welcoming and active to encourage more community gatherings. This will promote growth and strength. Other topics that should be addressed include dealing with abandoned properties and increasing income through grant programs.
Nason: Currently the biggest issue facing the borough is how do we get things back to normal after the pandemic. Every local municipality has experienced income issues as a result of COVID-19. We need to continue to be diligent with our expenditures to ensure that we do not put the borough in a difficult financial situation that requires excessive tax increases.
Polzella: My focus will be on community safety, developing opportunities for new business and support our existing community businesses. Promoting responsible fiscal decision making and ensuring that local government has positive effects on our quality of life in our small, close-knit community.
Patton: The biggest issue facing the Borough is the need to improve our infrastructure. This ranges from streets that need paving to preventing flooding. This issue is compounded by the need to minimize the tax burden on our residents. The council needs to continue to visit these issues and be both frugal and creative to address them.
Sporn: Continuing a budget that keeps tax base satisfied, while also maintaining quality services of public works department, police and code. The current team of employees is excellent and truly have the borough interests in mind. I think one of our biggest challenges is maintaining quality services with a manageable budget.
Cotton: Efficient use of tax dollars, property maintenance being high on my list.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Smith: The best way to be involved and have your voice heard is by voting, no matter the size of the election.
Nason: I have worked for the residents of Athens for the past three-and-a-half years and I look forward to continuing to serve you. I have always tried to do what I felt was best for the community, from our annual paving projects to partnering with the Athens School District to place a Student Resource Officer in our High School. I hope I can count on your support for another four years of serving the Athens community.
Polzella: It would be an honor to serve this community as a Borough Council member. I would work hard to ensure that all residents have a voice and make decisions that are in the best interest of the borough and its residents. Most importantly, get out and vote!
Patton: The borough council works to represent you and improve the borough. I believe I have shown that I can do both. If elected, I will continue to do so. I am open to your ideas and suggestions. Thank you for your consideration.
Sporn: Please consider giving me your vote in November. Thank you.
Cotton: I will be running a write-in campaign for this election. I would appreciate your vote. Please write in Bill Cotton for Athens Borough Council. Thank you in advance.
