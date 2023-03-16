The Sayre School Board of Directors recently accepted and approved a bid for the Litchfield Elementary School property to Anthony and Charese McLinko in the amount of $316,000.
Anthony McLinko shared the future plans of the Litchfield School and surrounding 90 acres.
“We’re taking it slow,” McLinko said.
McLinko shared that there are no concrete plans for the property as of right now as the focus is on finishing the process of purchasing and going from there.
“It’s a real nice spot,” McLinko said. “There’s plenty of parking and a lot of room so we just look at it more like there’s opportunities out there to do different things and what they look like will depend on whatever we decide to tackle as we move on.”
The Litchfield property has stood since 1967 and remains important to those who knew it best.
“It’s cool hearing from different people around the community that did go to school out there and the connection they still have with it and it’s pretty neat,” McLinko said.
The property has been used for the annual Open Forest Event for over 20 years, something that McLinko wants to continue.
“We do want to try to keep some community events there (related to Open Forest) and we look at it as some recreational use and we’re going to try to get as much community use out of it that we can. I don’t know what the insurance looks like yet and what and how we can do it as far as with the trails.”
McLinko added that the plans are to do different catered community events as he has a tent rental business and is the owner of The Angry Burrito Company Bar and Grill in Sayre. In addition, McLinko will be purchasing a food truck that will hopefully make an appearance on the property.
In regards to plans for building housing on the property, McLinko was quick to deny anything related.
“We’ve not even entertained that idea,” he said. “We have no plans of putting any kind of housing out there or housing developments or apartments.”
As for the Litchfield School itself, McLinko is looking at all options for the historic building.
“The plan was to buy the property first and just kind of use it as is and not rush into anything and then assess the building and the costs,” he said. “I’ve had different people and different ideas and we can just look at what would make sense. I don’t want to tear it down and we’re not buying it to knock it down. I don’t know what it’s going to take to keep it up or what other uses we can get out of it yet but we are going to look into all those options.”
McLinko added that a major issue with the Litchfield School is the roof, as it has deteriorated throughout the years and will play a role on the future of the building.
“I think a lot of that is going to depend on cost,” he said. “I’m going to get my contractor out there to look at it and just kind of decide from there. I’d hate to see it torn down, I don’t have any plans to tear it down at this point but we need to get the roof taken care of first.”
Residents that live near the Litchfield property addressed concerns at a Sayre School Board meeting on the possibility of high traffic to whatever will be instated in the area, something that McLinko looks to avoid.
“The days that there is stuff going on out there, there’s going to be more traffic in that area but I don’t know how often that’s going to be,” he said. “Whether it’s something that we host or something that they’ve done out there in the past that we’re going to try to continue to do or other events and things for the community. We want to keep the property so it can be used but we are also going to try to be smart about it. I don’t see us putting anything in there that’s going to increase traffic on a consistent basis in the area, so I don’t think that would be an issue.”
McLinko stressed the importance of keeping the community involved with the property.
“I really do plan on reaching out to the different people that have been involved in some of these other events and programs and stuff and try to get their input,” McLinko said. “How we keep it available for the community is going to depend a lot insurances and it’s going to look different than it does now, obviously. It’s not going to be wide open like it is but we are going to try to keep some time available for community events and keep some opportunities for people to enjoy. But right now we’re just kind of trying to work through the process and take it from there.”
