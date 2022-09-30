S-VE senior dies after crash

SPENCER — A Spencer-Van Etten teen lost his life Wednesday due to injuries he suffered in a car crash that occurred on Monday.
According to a report issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old teen suffered severe injuries as a result of Monday’s crash. S-VE School Superintendent Barbara Case in a statement later confirmed the identity of the teen — S-VE High School senior Traviz Allen. The statement noted that Allen passed away Wednesday afternoon.
Police stated that the crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Monday morning when officers responded to a one-vehicle crash into a house on Ithaca Road in the Town of Spencer. Police noted that no one in the home was seriously injured.
“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” stated Case, noting that the district has a crisis intervention team trained to help students, staff and the community. “We are saddened by this loss to our school community and will make every effort to assist you and your child.”
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Spencer Fire Department, Spencer EMS, Candor EMS, Guthrie EMS, New York State Department of Transportation and the Tioga County Crash Investigation Unit.
