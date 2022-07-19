Fourth annual Quincey's Cause Ride raises money for local boy

SAYRE — An annual motorcycle ride and community event Saturday helped raise more money for a local child who lost his parents.
Sam’s Bar & Grill hosted its fourth annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison at the family-owned business on North Wilbur Avenue.
Multiple motorcyclists met up at Sam’s for breakfast before riding off together as one big motorcade down North Keystone Avenue. They made stops along the ride at B’s American Pride Tavern in Nichols; Oliver’s Pub and Grill in Towanda and the Sayre VFW before returning to Sam’s.
Music at the event was performed by Hammer & Shackle Acoustic, Major Bigtime and Blast Beats Entertainment.
Sam’s has helped raise more than $35,496 for Jamison and his family since its first event in 2019, according to Sam’s Bar & Grill. Around $13,276 was raised last year. This year’s total raised funds are still being calculated.
“This event does well every year and it means everything to us,” said Kay Lattimer, Jamison’s maternal grandmother.
The ride raises money in an effort to support Jamison after the loss of his parents. His father, Quincey was a patron of Sam’s and frequently attended its bike nights, Lattimer said. He was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2019 at age 43, while Jamison’s mother, Jodi, passed away from brain cancer in 2014 at age 42, according to their obituaries.
The money is placed into a fund for Jamison that he can access when he reaches age 18, Lattimer stated.
“It’ll be there for him if he wants to go to school or get a car in the future,” she said.
Jamison’s family members thanked the community and the staff of Sam’s Bar and Grill for their support.
