The North Branch of the Susquehanna River was recently selected by a public vote as the state’s 2023 River of the Year, which flows right through Bradford County.
Executive Director of Endless Mountains Heritage Region Cain Chamberlin shared that the organization nominated the North Branch for the 2023 year and was previously given the title in 2016.
According to their website, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) was established in 1998 as a non-profit, membership-based organization within the PA Heritage Areas Program. The organization is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary this year in conjunction with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers (POWR).
“We want to thank everyone that voted and showed their support,” Chamberlin said. “We’re really happy that it’s during the 25th anniversary.”
Chamberlin noted the importance of conserving the river within the community.
“We want them to respect it and its beauty and do it responsibly,” he said. “We’re always doing what’s best for conservation efforts and it takes a community to make it that way and keep it. We always promote environmental stewardship.”
He added that the river has an abundance of history and natural resources for the public take note of.
In addition, Chamberlin shared that river cleanups are always a priority for the North Branch and EMHR is looking to partner with employees from local companies and businesses to assist in them this year, along with community members.
Chamberlin stated that EMHR has several events planned this summer on the river including a week long sojourn in early June that spans across 120 miles from Sayre to Shickshinny. A commemorative River of the Year sojourn is among many paddling trips supported by DCNR and POWR each year.
For Sayre, Co-Chairperson of Sayre Business Association Melanie Stratton shared the future plans for incorporating the river with the community members this year.
Stratton noted that after the success of the first annual Penn-York Valley Triathlon last year, another one will be hosted this October, incorporating the river once again with paddling.
Additionally, she shared that the annual kids fishing derby will be held this July, Arts For All will visit Riverfront Park, and the end of Summer fireworks show on the river will brighten the sky once again.
Stratton added that SBA will also be holding a placemaking seminar this year for the community to share ideas on what they would like to see in Sayre, including on the river.
“We are so lucky to have two beautiful rivers in our Valley,” Stratton said. “It’s peaceful, relaxful, and tranquil. You can paddle or even sit there and watch the wildlife. We’re lucky to have Tioga Point to bring them together.”
