ATHENS — The Athens Area School District board of education approved the district’s revised health and safety plan on Tuesday night, after a back-and-forth discussion resulted in a few amendments being made to the plan.
The first change was recommended by board member Cynthia Cooper, who asked that the quarantine time for household close contacts be reduced to better align with that of non-household close contacts who are symptomatic.
Cooper’s recommendation was unanimously approved by the board, which means household close contacts in the Athens area will no longer have to quarantine for the full 10 days. They will now only be required to quarantine for five days before returning to school, so long as they wear a mask in school for days six through 10.
Non-household close contacts who are asymptomatic may continue to attend school uninterrupted, so long as they mask in school for 10 days. That rule also applies for household close contacts who are able to isolate from the COVID-positive individual in their house.
The plan still specifies that all “students who are unable/unwilling to wear a mask will complete the full 10 day quarantine at home.”
Board vice president Kathy Jo Minnick noted her approval of the plan’s ability to keep students in school, saying, “I think this meets kind of everyone in the middle.”
The second recommendation came from board member Michael Owen, who noted that he is “not a huge fan of the proposed plan.”
“I think there’s more that we could do,” Owen continued, “(but) I’m also in favor of progress over perfection, so I’m OK with incremental updates.”
Owen asked that all instances of masks being required in the plan be changed to masks being recommended.
Owen’s recommendation was defeated, with all except Cooper and Owen himself voting against it.
Minnick reminded the board that the health and safety plan is not permanent.
“Let’s also keep in mind that this is not forever,” Minnick said. “If we see our numbers going down or coming back up we can revisit this.”
Minnick noted that her main goal is “trying to protect everyone so that the kids can stay in school.”
Board member Lisa Braund expressed her appreciation of the quarantine being reduced to five days, but she said, “I also think we need to not just go from zero to 100.”
Owen also raised a question regarding students with mask exemptions and how they will be handled. Superintendent Craig Stage assured the board that mask exemptions have been handled at Athens administratively on a case-by-case basis.
Stage went on to suggest that a bullet point be added to section H of the plan, specifying that mask exemptions will be honored per 504 Plans and IEPs. The board approved the addition unanimously.
When it came time to vote on the pan as a whole, Cooper was the only member to vote against it. Owen voted positively, “with the understanding that we’re going to be revisiting in the near future.”
The revised health and safety plan for AASD can be found in full on the district’s website, under the “COVID-19 Resources (2021 — 2022)” tab. A link to the webpage is also available on the district’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.