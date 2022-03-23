Contempt

Justin M. Morrison, 34, of Elmira was arrested on March 18 for Criminal Contempt in the second Degree, a class A Misdemeanor after violating a protection order in the Town of Ashland. Morrison was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in Ashland Town Court at a later date.

Driving under the influence

Cassie L. Garrity, 24, of Nichols was arrested on March 21 for driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, after investigation of a motor vehicle collision in the Town of Chemung on Jan. 15. Garrity was released on traffic ticket and will appear in Chemung Town Court at a later date.

Drug possession

The following individuals are facing drug-related charges following incidents that occurred in the Valley.

  • Jay David Haight, 37, of Athens was charged by Pennsylvania State Police following a traffic stop on South Main Street in Athens Borough on March 11.

Haight will appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 26.

  • Ricky Daniel Peters, 38, of Waverly was charged by Sayre Borough Police following a traffic stop on North Main Street in Athens on March 5.

Peters will appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 26.

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Mary P Franzenburg, 55, Owego NY, was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Circumvent Interlock Device (Misdemeanor) and Failed to Signal (Violation), following a traffic stop. Franzenburg was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

Kevin J Hopkins, 41, Owego NY, was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Hopkins was issued Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

Zachary M Brown, 31, Newark Valley NY, was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Brown was issued Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

Matthew C Lozada, 29, Warren Center NY, was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) and Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Lozada was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

Brittany N Villanella, 28, Deposit NY, was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a report of a Suspicious Vehicle on Southside Drive. Villanella was issued Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Recommended for you

Load comments