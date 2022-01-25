After a divided Waverly village board heard countless and equally divided community opinions on the potential positive and negative impacts of legalized marijuana dispensaries in the municipality, the board finally opted to let residents decide at the general election in March.
But one of the most common concerns echoed by those against the dispensaries was increasing access to local youths by having one of the businesses in downtown Waverly.
While some local districts have already seen that increase with the presence of the “sticker stores” in the area, others experienced spikes in other substances — notably nicotine.
Sticker stores take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law that states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
“We have absolutely seen an impact in our school,” Athens High School Principal Cory Mosher said. “There have been students caught with these products, and it has the packaging of the stores in Waverly.”
While marijuana is still illegal in Pennsylvania to everyone, and illegal to individuals in New York under the age of 21, Mosher said the drug can still end up in a student’s hands.
“Many of them have friends in other districts or across the border. They have older siblings that have access to it,” he said. “Having a dispensary or a sticker store a mile down the road will definitely continue to increase the access to our kids.”
In fact, Mosher said the number of students caught with some form of cannabis is already on pace to double this school year over previous years.
“We wish they (the sticker stores) weren’t here,” he said. “They make our jobs harder. These drugs will impede their development and learning.”
Across the border, Waverly Central School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said he was concerned about kids having easier access to an “unlicensed and unregulated” product from the sticker stores, but added that he hasn’t seen an increase in cannabis-related incidents in the district.
“If I saw evidence of an impact here in our school, I’d be concerned, but it’s just not there,” he said. “If we have an incident, we have a school resource officer on staff. He knows all about this stuff and he has experience. We let our teachers teach, and let the police handle that kind of stuff.”
Knolles also sat on a committee that was formed by the village last year that analyzed whether or not to allow legal dispensaries. In addition to Knolles, members of the committee included local business and law enforcement officials. That committee eventually and unanimously recommended that the village allow dispensaries to set up shop within the municipality.
“We obviously don’t want it in our school. It’s a controlled substance just like alcohol,” he said. “The state has legalized it and we can’t change that. So as long as it’s controlled and regulated, and we all work together to keep it out of kids’ hands, then that’s where we’re at.”
Additionally, Knolles noted that he was more concerned with “harder substances” getting into the hands of students.
“There are worse things like pills, prescription drugs, opioids — that’s where the main focus should be,” he said.
Tioga Superintendent Josh Roe echoed Knolles in terms of the impact, stating that his district has not yet seen a “dramatic change” in cannabis-related incidents.
“Our biggest issue right now in terms of substances is nicotine vapes,” he said. “Traditionally, with nicotine, you’d have this huge smell — and it’s the same with marijuana — but now with these vapes, it’s much easier to hide because there’s little to no smell, and the cartridges themselves are much easier to hide, too.”
With that said, Roe added that he does fear easier access with legal dispensaries, but noted that it has always been a problem for schools.
“There’s always been a mechanism to obtain these substances, whether it’s 30 years ago or today,” he said. “But obviously having it legalized and sold locally is definitely a concern. It’s going to come down to parents helping us as well. If you’re a parent who wants to use it, just keep it away from your kids. Help us out.”
Sayre Schools Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said nicotine vapes were also a larger problem than marijuana in her district, but concurred with Roe that easier access to marijuana would be a concern.
“Many of our students have friends over 21. We haven’t really seen an uptick, but it’s certainly something we’re going to keep an eye on,” she said. “But we definitely see more nicotine right now.”
While there might be division at nearly every level when it comes to legalization of cannabis, district officials all said the choice ultimately boils down to the student.
“The rules haven’t changed for kids,” Roe said. “If a student wants it, they can get it. Now, it’s just easier. But it still comes down to their choices, and we want to teach them to make appropriate choices.”
“Kids are curious and they’ll try it,” Mosher said. “It’s still a choice. We advise kids against it in class and through our programs, but when it’s a mile down the road, it becomes a much easier choice.”
