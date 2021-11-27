WAVERLY — A tense Village of Waverly board meeting on Tuesday ended in a tie vote as board members sparred on the proposed marijuana dispensary opt-out law.
At the board’s previous meeting, trustees voted 4-3 to draft a law to opt out of the state’s legalization of marijuana sales and bar dispensaries from setting up shop within the village.
On Tuesday, the next vote on that law, which would have approved the language of the legislation and set up a public hearing at the board’s next meeting, ended in a 3-3 tie due to the absence of Trustee Kevin Sweeney.
As a result, trustees Jerry Sinsabaugh, Kyle Burns and Kasey Traub voted in favor of the opt-out law, which would ban dispensaries from the village, while trustees Andrew Aronstam, Keith Correll and Mayor Patrick Ayres voted against the law — meaning that the motion to move the legislation to the next step “does not pass,” said Ayres.
The law can be voted on again at the village’s next board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. The municipality has until Dec. 31 to pass the law, otherwise it will become legal to open a licensed marijuana dispensary in the village.
Prior to the tie vote, Aronstam ripped his fellow board members for supporting the opt-out law.
“I view opting out of allowing dispensaries by this board to be extremely shortsighted, reckless and financially irresponsible,” he said. “The only absolute of an opt-out vote is that everyone is going to pay more taxes. Our senior citizens are going to pay more. Our fixed-income people are going to pay more. Every taxpayer is going to pay more.”
However, Sinsabaugh took issue with Aronstam’s comments.
“I think it’s wrong to sit there and tell everyone that their (local) taxes are going to go up,” he said. “We control our budget. Just because we don’t have this, doesn’t mean taxes are going to go up. How can you tell people that? It’s not right. You’re fear-mongering.”
“By enacting (the legalization of marijuana), New York State has handed Waverly the opportunity to get a new revenue stream with no investment on our end,” Aronstam said. “It’s going to be legal in New York. That is absolute. It’s one of the fastest growing businesses in the country, and we’re just sitting here considering the fact that we just don’t want that money. This is a brand new revenue stream that is legal, and we’re in position to take advantage of it.
“Remember who is making these decisions,” he continued. “This isn’t a board decision. It’s the decision of board members. And this is reckless and indefensible.”
Aronstam noted that the local committee that was formed to look at the legalization of dispensaries within the village also supported allowing the businesses to establish themselves in the municipality. That committee was made up of elected officials, business representatives, law enforcement and school district officials.
Additionally, Aronstam said putting the local supply of marijuana in the hands of licensed dispensaries would be safer for the community than illicit street dealers.
“If there’s more revenue for us, yes, that’s great,” Sinsabaugh replied. “But if it’s not there, then we work with the budget, and we stay within our budget. You’re making it sound like we’re the bad guys. Listen, we opted out for a reason. There’s no (state) regulations in place. Why would you vote on something for which we have no regulations? If we opt out, we can still always go back and opt back in.”
“I want us to be the first people there,” Aronstam said. “I don’t want to be the last person at the end of the line when the businesses mature and there’s no cash advantage for it.”
“Let the state get their restrictions,” Sinsabaugh said. “Let us get our restrictions done. We can look at it down the road again. Hopefully, it’ll go to a referendum and we can let the voters decide on it. That’s where it should go.”
In New York, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share. How exactly that 3 percent tax is divided is up to the town and village to eventually negotiate.
If the opt-out law were to pass the board, the issue would fall to a permissive referendum, which would call for signatures from local voters to put the law on the ballot in the next general election. If the law does not pass and dispensaries are allowed, no referendum would be required and voters would not vote on it.
“So by not voting (for the opt-out law) you take the voice away from the people,” Traub quipped.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.