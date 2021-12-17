Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
WAVERLY — Feelings are mixed in Waverly businesses after New York State went back to a full mask mandate earlier this week.
Last Friday New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.
The mandate, which took effect on Monday, requires that masks be worn inside all indoor public spaces “unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.”
Tom Marchese, of Tom’s Hardware & Feed Inc., called the mandate “government out of control.” He went on to say that while he doesn’t agree with the mandate, he doesn’t believe it has negatively affected business.
“Our community is still going to come in,” said Marchese, “Our business is still doing just fine.”
Kyle Burns, of the Jolly Farmer Convenience Store, also noted his personal disapproval of the mandate, but he doesn’t think the directives are as clear-cut when it comes to vaccination status.
“In our opinion the mandate put out by the governor is kind of unclear as far as vaccinated (or) unvaccinated,” said Burns. “So we’re doing what we think is right — although we’d really prefer not to force people to wear masks.”
“We told our clerks there’s no reason to fight with somebody,” Burns continued. “But so far I would say most customers have been compliant.”
Still others, such as Tim Clark of Ted Clark’s Busy Market, prefer not to “get political.” And while he wishes the mandate wasn’t necessary, he’s OK with it if it means business can continue.
“We want to be able to stay open,” said Clark. “I mean if a lot of people get sick here, we’d have to close.”
Clark went on to say that they have seen great cooperation from the public, and he noted that they have masks at the entrance of the store for anyone without.
According to the announcement from the governor’s office, this mandate is a temporary measure to combat rising COVID-19 case numbers, which will be re-evaluated after Jan. 15.
