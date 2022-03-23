Claverack Communications, LLC and Comcast Cable Communications, LLC today were awarded state funds to assist with broadband expansion projects in Bradford and Lycoming counties, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
The funding was made available through the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program, or UHSB, which was created by the Legislature last year after the General Assembly unanimously voted to create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. Both aim to increase the deployment of broadband across Pennsylvania.
“This funding demonstrates the state’s commitment to delivering equitable broadband service across the Commonwealth,” said Yaw, who also serves as board chairman for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. “Research shows both rural and urban residents lack access to reliable broadband, despite being willing to pay for it. These grants will ensure our communities can have highspeed internet at a reasonable price and close the longstanding digital divide that has stifled educational opportunities and economic growth for far too long.”
“We are thrilled to learn of an award from DCED through the Commonwealth Funding Agency, said Steven Allabaugh, President & CEO of Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative Inc. “Claverack is committed to delivering unserved and underserved members in our rural community the same quality broadband services available in metropolitan areas. Programs like Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program (UHSB) are exactly what is going help narrow the digital divide. We would like to thank Senator Yaw and Representative Pickett for their support of our broadband mission.”
The approved UHSB awards are as follows:
Bradford County:
$955,762 to Claverack Communications, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas of Asylum, Standing Stone, and Wyalusing Townships.
Lycoming County:
$607,494 to Comcast Cable Communications, LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Armstrong, Bastress, and Limestone Townships.
