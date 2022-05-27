Battling the elements

SHESHEQUIN — Sheshequin Township Supervisor Kurt Lafy drives around the “road closed” sign on the upper side of West Warner Hill Road and drives his pickup down the slope as the road gets narrower.
Spotting a pull-off for a turnaround, he puts the truck in four-wheel drive to back into the space to avoid slipping on the loose gravel of what’s left over of the road.
He gets out of the truck and continues the journey on foot. With each step, more vegetation creeps closer from the edge of the roadway — turning what was once a two-lane dirt road into a path barely wider than an ATV trail.
“Mother Nature is taking back her claim,” Lafy quips as he continues the hike down the road.
It has been approximately three years since a portion of West Warner Hill Road between Sheshequin Road and North Middle Road was closed down due to erosion from heavy rains — and nature has wasted little time in trying to regain ownership of the road. Portions of the road are washed away. Sluice pipes sit exposed and dangling over the edge of the drop-off. Looking over the edge, one can see multiple generations of guard rails that fell victim to erosion and began to fall down the steep hillside.
But Lafy explained that the township is looking at a plan to get the road reopened in some capacity — at least to the point that first responder vehicles would be able to traverse the roadway on the way to an emergency.
“That’s the number one priority — to get the road open for emergency vehicles. It has to be at least wide enough for a fire truck.” he said. “The secondary priority would be to be able to get the road back open for our residents to use.”
That plan includes repairing the closed portion of the roadway to make it a viable one-lane road with stop signs installed on both ends. The project would require new culvert pipes, new guard rail, ditch repair and a regrading of the road, along with some tree clearing so vehicles on either end of the stop signs could see each other to know it is safe to continue.
“We hired HUNT Engineers to take a look at this and see what we would need to make this happen and to make a plan,” Lafy said. “We’re seeking bids for the work and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
Lafy added that reopening the road would be a benefit to the safety of people living along that roadway, as last year there was fire on West Warner Hill Road, and emergency crews had to travel around to get to the scene.
“Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the point is someone could have been. And in a fire, that extra time it takes to get here matters,” he said. “Townships aren’t in the business of closing roads. We’re in the business of maintaining the roads. We have to spend taxpayer dollars wisely.”
Lafy said more about the feasibility and cost of the project will be known in the coming weeks as they collect bids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.