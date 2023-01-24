House of Fur hosts ribbon-cutting

WAVERLY — A pet grooming business has recently celebrated its opening with a ceremony on Saturday morning.
House of Fur held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its 224 Broad Street location in Waverly, N.Y. The business opened on Nov. 4, 2022, while Saturday’s event served as a formal observance of its establishment.
Owner Colleen Barnes was all smiles as her husband James cut the ribbon while members of the Waverly Business Association and Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce were present.
“We are trying to grow the business, help people out locally and make it affordable,” Barnes said.
The business’ location use to be Sully’s Grooming Of The Dogs before its owner retired and sold the building to Barnes.
House of Fur grooms many pets of all sizes. Other than cats and dogs, Barnes stated that she has also groomed ferrets, birds and a bunny.
“We can go all the way up to Mastiff,” she said. “If they fit in the tub here, then I can groom them.”
She is a lifelong animal lover who cares deeply for animals and is happy to make pet grooming into a career. Her past experience included dog training and pet grooming and bathing at regional retail pet stores.
Barnes stated that setting up the business was a team effort that involved much appreciated family support. Her father Dave Luther helped paint the walls as her husband conducted maintenance.
