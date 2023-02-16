The donation of life

ATHENS — David Webster stood before the class at Athens Area High School for his first presentation since the COVID pandemic — nearly three years ago.
And as he spoke to a roomful of students, his heart almost certainly ticked up — a heart that was not originally his.
That’s because Webster’s heart originally belonged to 28-year-old Matthew McKeon, who died tragically but was an organ donor.
At that time, Webster had been in the hospital due to a severe allergic reaction that caused his blood to clot, drastically weakening his heart.
“I was hooked up to every machine that they had,” he told the students. “I had about a week to live, until that miracle happened.”
The irony of one family’s tragedy being another family’s miracle was not lost on Webster, as he explained that McKeon is able to live on through him. He even played the emotional video of McKeon’s mother reacting to hearing her son’s heart in Webster’s chest.
All of that led to Webster’s presentation on Valentine’s Day, which is also National Donor Day, as he, as a volunteer of CORE (Center for Organ Recovery and Education) talked to students about the importance of organ donation.
“One donor can save eight people’s lives,” he said. “Unfortunately, while 90 percent of people support organ donation, only 48 percent of people are actually registered to be one, and there are 115,000 people on the waiting list waiting for an organ.”
“It takes a very special person — an extremely selfless person — to register as an organ donor,” Webster continued. “And I’m just happy to be able to stand here today to tell you about it.”
Health Teacher Krista Goodman added that it was important to bring awareness to organ donation, as it can save many lives.
“Kids should know the facts about it, and I think it’s also beneficial to show the importance of maintaining your own health and keeping your organs healthy.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.