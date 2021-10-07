Town of Barton reveals 2022 budget

BARTON — The Barton Town Council unveiled and reviewed the town’s preliminary 2022 budget during its meeting on Monday evening.
Property owners can expect a rate of $2.52 per thousand dollars of property value, a 10-cent increase from 2021.
The town-wide general fund appropriations budget is set at $453,940, with $242,100 of that to be raised by tax.
The part town general fund is set at $59,410 with $5,500 allocated in the unexpected fund balance.
The town-wide highway fund anticipates $599,500 in appropriations, with $598,500 to be raised by tax.
The part town highway fund budget is $1,070,000.
Additionally, $91,000 will be allocated to the part town highway fund’s unexpected fund balance.
The water fund budget is $77,743 and the sewer fund budget is $130,450.
In total, the council anticipates $2,931,043 in appropriations with $840,600 to be raised by tax. And additional $100,610 will be allocated to the unexpected fund balance.
Estimated revenue from the town-wide general fund is $211,840, and $53,910 for part town.
The town-wide highway fund has an estimated revenue of $1,000, and the part-town highway fund estimates $979,000.
The water fund estimated revenue is $73,633 with $4,110 in the unexpected fund balance, and the sewer fund estimated revenue is $130,450.
The sum of estimated revenue for the Town of Barton is $1,449,833.
The budget will be voted on at an upcoming meeting.
In other business at the meeting, the council approved the purchase of a 2023 Freightliner dump and plow truck with an additional all-season plow attachment. The total cost will be $255,470.32.
Town of Barton Highway Superintendent Fred Schweiger said the new truck is needed to replace one of the town’s two current trucks, which is nearly 20 years old. He expects the new truck to arrive in early 2023. At that point, the truck it is replacing will be sold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.