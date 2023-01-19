WAVERLY — — After an unfortunate shut down due to covid, Elderwood in Waverly is welcoming back a beloved program for those in need.
Elderwood’s Adult Medical Day Services Program is a community-based long-term care program and is returning to offer seniors social activities and companionship in a medically-supervised setting in addition to several other services.
The program began in 1986, serving families in Tioga County and surrounding counties.
AMDS provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy, personal and dementia care, dental services, counseling and referral, medication administration, case management, nutritious meals and snacks, dietary counseling, a structured activity program, and transportation services to and from the program including wheelchair accessibility.
In addition, the program works with primary physicians, labs, and healthcare monitoring as well as assisting those who are homeless and individuals with intellectual disabilities.
According to Adult Medical Day Services Program Manager Terry Ritchie, the program would care for a maximum of 15 seniors a day prior to covid, and the shutdown caused setbacks for many who relied on it, including those with families that wanted to make sure their relatives were cared for.
“It left families without a backup plan,” Ritchie said. “The program served a population that would otherwise receive care in an institutional center. It helped families out so they could continue to work, knowing their loved one was safe.”
Ritchie shared that during the height of the pandemic when the program was closed, she would still receive calls from those that assisted from it, hoping to come back to the friends that they made and the care they received.
“They truly make good friends here and are social with one another,” she said.
Medication refills and planning were also included in the services, and made the closing of the program that more difficult.
“When the program shut down abruptly, we had to figure out a plan for safe discharges,” Ritchie said. “How they would receive medications and long term care they could not manage on their own.”
Ritchie added that prior to the pandemic, programs such as AMDS have served over 10,000 families in New York State alone, with only less than half re-opening.
But, Ritchie was happy to share that the program will be returning to Elderwood in Waverly within the next two weeks to continue to meet the social and medical needs of older adults with chronic conditions and disabilities.
“I’m super excited,” Ritchie said. “The whole program is amazing. It really cuts down geriatric people going to the emergency room.”
Ritchie shared that AMDS is now accepting applications to join the program.
She noted that payment sources include NYS Medicaid covering the entire cost of the program as well as long term health insurances and private pay being accepted.
“We do whatever we can for anybody to help those in need,” Ritchie said. “There’s a need and it serves a great purpose and I’m so passionate about it. You can learn so much from the people there.”
For more information visit tritchie@elderwood.com or call 607-565-6321
