BARTON — The Barton Town Board held its reorganization meeting on Monday and approved appointments to various positions.
Don Foster became the Town Supervisor on a permanent basis after serving as the Acting Supervisor in 2021.
Kevin Everly was appointed as Deputy Supervisor.
Melanie Sinsabaugh will continue to serve as the town’s bookkeeper, and Kimberly Middaugh was appointed as the town’s attorney for 2022.
Daniel Eiklor was appointed as Court Security and Sergeant in Arms, and will also provide meeting security.
Town Clerk Arrah Richards was appointed as Registrar of Vital Statistics, with Susan Owens serving as deputy.
Richards will also be the town’s tax collector and record management officer.
Owens will also serve as Deputy Town Clerk.
Ronald Keene was appointed as Town Historian.
Keith Shipman was named Deputy Highway Superintendent, and Fred Schweiger will continue to serve as Highway Superintendent.
Wayne Searles was named the town’s Dog Control Officer.
Chris Robinson will continue to serve as Code Officer for Barton.
Joseph Patituce, Grady Updyke and Greg Borst were appointed to the town’s Boards of Review.
The Town Planning Board will consist of Robert Palanza, Patrick Elston, Fred Schweiger, John Lacey and Updyke.
In other business during the meeting, the board discussed finding a replacement for council member John Tryon, who resigned at the end of 2021.
Foster said the town is accepting letters of interest from people interested in filling the vacancy.
Resident Jeffrey Coleman has submitted a letter.
“I recommend he be given serious consideration,” Foster said.
A special meeting to make a decision on how to fill the vacant seat will be held on Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
Additionally, the board discussed a letter submitted by Schweiger requesting the purchase of a new plow truck.
The town currently has two trucks, which are 18 and 20 years old.
The board approved the purchase of a new truck to replace the older of the two last October. That truck will be purchased in 2023 at a cost of $255,470.32.
Schweiger has requested that the replacement for the 18-year-old truck be purchased in 2024 at a cost of $258,370. That truck would be identical to the one approved for purchase in October.
The town currently has $160,000 in its equipment reserve fund.
“I would recommend we give serious consideration to his request,” Foster said. “If we order it now, we won’t have it for two years.”
In his letter, Schweiger noted a projected 15 percent increase in the cost of similar trucks in the coming year.
The board agreed to discuss the purchase of another truck further at the special meeting later this month.
The board also approved an audit of the town’s 2021 court records, which is required by New York’s Uniform Justice Act.
Sinsabuagh will conduct the audit at a cost of $250.
