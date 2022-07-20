TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jennifer McIntire, 51, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for 18 months, fines of $500, restitution of $2,287.87 for the offense of theft by deception, misdemeanor one.
Athens Borough Police arrested McIntire or the offense occurring on Dec. 7, 2020.
Cory Rose, 28, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 9 months, restitution of $640, additional license suspension of two months to 33 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, resentenced probation was revoked, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor two, Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Rose for the offense occurring on Sept. 2, 2021.
Craig A. Brigham, 29, of Endicott, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months for the offense of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl and methamphetamine, misdemeanors.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Brigham for the offense that occurred on Dec. 14, 2021.
Joshua Daugherty, 30, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to 24 months, probation supervision for a term of 36 months and fines of $1,000. He will lose his license for 12 months for the offense of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, minor in car, first in 10, misdemeanor one.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Daugherty for the offenses occurring on June 13, 2020.
