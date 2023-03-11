Various school districts in the area will receive payments following a partial settlement from a lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. which alleged that the vaping manufacturer marketed its products to children.
The lawsuit sought recovery for past and future damages relating to vaping, such as vape detectors, salaries for supervisors and other staff, and education on the harms of vaping. It also sought to shift these vaping associated costs from taxpayers to the company responsible for the costs.
Waverly, Sayre, and Spencer-Van Etten school districts have approved of the settlement at their respective school board meetings this month.
Each school district will receive no less than $8,325 in the settlement. An initial payment of more than half of the settlement is anticipated to be paid by late 2023 and the remaining payments will be made in four installments expected in late 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, according to attorney documents.
Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles commented this week that the money will be used for programs for students educating them on the dangers of substance abuse.
“It’s definitely a concern for us regarding our students,” he said. “Not here, but we’ve heard of some kids getting sick from this stuff. So it’s important that students know what they’re putting in their bodies with these cartridges.”
More than 1,400 school districts from across the country were involved in the litigation.
