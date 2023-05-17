TOWANDA — A homeless man from New York was recently sentenced to a prison sentence of 135 days to 21 months for his role in an incident at Robert Packer Hospital in December, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
Ondrey explained that Richard Aylesworth, 55, was sentenced on three counts of simple assault, which are each second-degree misdemeanors.
Sayre Borough Police had originally charged Aylesworth with five felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia for his role in the incident, which took place on Dec. 20.
Police explained that officers were called to the hospital shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an “out of control patient.” Upon arrival to the patient’s room, officers found Aylesworth being held down by five security guards, and were informed by hospital staff that Aylesworth had assaulted several workers during his stay.
Once at the police station, Aylesworth continued to be unruly by climbing on top of the privacy concrete divider inside his cell and refused to come down, police said. Officers eventually placed him in shackles and shackled him to the bench in his cell. Police noted that Aylesworth failed to cooperate and was insubordinate throughout the entire incident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.