ATHENS — During the Athens Area School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board approved a lighting project that will see the replacement of light fixtures in both middle and high school auditoriums.
When board member Michael Owen inquired about the reason for the project, Superintendent Craig Stage said, “you’re looking at the reason.”
“It’s to update outdated lighting systems in both our LGI and our auditorium,” said Stage. “We can’t service it. The parts are unavailable.”
Stage noted that the school does hold classes and study halls in the auditorium, so proper lighting is especially needed.
The board accepted the low bid for the electrical work, which came in at $419,000 from John Mills Electric. Other bids included GR Noto at $419,750, and Schuler-Haas at $476,700.
Board member Charles Frisbie asked about the levels of asbestos in the buildings, which Stage said were “very minimal, that we know of.”
After the meeting, Stage said they are currently working on the asbestos abatement plan for the project.
“We’re literally moving out lighting fixtures and putting in new lighting fixtures, and there’s some potential for asbestos,” said Stage. “We’re not even sure there is any, but we have to have an abatement plan and an abatement provider. We’re still working on finding one of those.”
Stage said the plan is for the project to begin as soon as possible without interrupting student activities.
“It’s contingent on acquiring materials and doing all of the setup,” said Stage. “Obviously with some of the changes we’re facing, getting materials takes longer than normal.”
Stage named May or June as possible start dates for the project. Board vice president Kathy Jo Minnick expressed concern with the project possibly interfering with graduation or other student activities, but Stage reassured that it will be scheduled to have no overlapping impact.
“Working with Hunt (Engineers), they’re very good about respecting big events and making sure that they work around us,” said Stage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.