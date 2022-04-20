BINGHAMTON, NY – The Southern Tier Regional Committee of New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association is pleased to invite all interested members of the general public to the first in person association meeting being held on Monday, April 25 at 6 p.m. in downtown Binghamton.
The venue address will be sent to all who sign up by April 21 using the link: www.nycgpa.org/southern-tier.
The New York State Cannabis Growers and Processors Association (NYCGPA) is the New York cannabis industry trade association representing growers, processors, retailers, prospective license-holders, sponsors, and other stakeholders to ensure the legal cannabis industry in New York is one which benefits NYS stakeholder businesses specifically, and small and midscale operators more broadly.
Damien Cornwell, who serves as vice-chair of NYCGPA’s Southern Tier Committee, says the night promises to be informative.
“We’re looking forward to delivering on our promise of providing relevant education to an industry that is gaining momentum at leaps and bounds,” he said.
With April 25 marking the first meeting of the regional committee, Cornwell says the focus of the evening is networking and meeting other industry participants.
“This first meeting is really about getting to know each other and creating a place for industry stakeholders to network. That sort of central hub is going to be essential for our region,” he added.
The event will feature a discussion with industry experts covering the basic components of the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA, 2021) as well as the various licensing classes and business opportunities available to entrepreneurs. Immediately following, there will be an opportunity for networking and meeting other potential industry entrants, professionals and stakeholders.
NYCGPA Southern Tier Committee Chair, Brian Batrowny, says the timing for the first meet-up is perfect.
“Right now is an exciting time to be a New Yorker,” he said. “Last week regulators issued the first wave of licenses for adult use cultivation, with retail licenses coming in the next few months. Now is the perfect time to start bringing our regional cannabis community together. And that’s the ultimate goal of NYCGPA and our Southern Tier committee.”
This event is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. For venue address and RSVP, visit www.nycgpa.org/southern-tier.
For more information or any questions, please email Brian Batrowny or Damien Cornwell at southern.tier@nycgpa.org.
