The Vanilla Bean Cafe opens in Sayre

The Vanilla Bean Cafe opened its doors on Wednesday to bring sweet treats, savory foods, and smiles to the community.
The cafe offers a variety of foods and drinks including homemade soups, artisan sandwiches, avocado toast, bagels, chocolates, scones, coffee, and flavored drinks.
Community members showed their support and anticipation for the opening as hundreds engaged in the cafe’s social media posts — and later coming in person regardless of the vigorous snowstorm on Wednesday.
For co-owners Karen and Jeffrey Chalk, originally from the Horseheads area, the cafe started as a dream, and soon became a reality.
“When I had my kids, when they were little, there was a little small corner store in Horseheads that I saw and always said ‘I want to open a cupcake store’, but I stayed home and raised them,” Karen Chalk said. “I always still had a love of baking.”
Chalk shared that after moving to the Sayre area, she joined the previous cafe that was in place before The Vanilla Bean as the baker, and later took over after it closed.
“Jeff says to me, ‘Are you ready to start a cafe?’ and I go, ‘Yeah!’ and that’s how it happened,” Chalk said. “It was a real spur of the moment but I’ve always wanted a cupcake store, that was always my dream.”
As The Vanilla Bean Cafe officially opened Wednesday morning, community members gave a warm welcome by stopping in to grab coffee and a meal throughout the day, even selling out several batches of vanilla bean scones, according to Chalk.
“It is absolutely the most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” she said. “I just can’t believe what a wonderful community we live in, and this is exactly why. I don’t know too many people down here, and I’m happy we decided to do it and it’s been amazing. It has been unbelievable, even in a snow storm.”
Chalk added that her team is getting into the groove of things and finding where everyone fits best during the first week of business, and an additional member has already been hired.
“The team that we have — we are working together amazingly,” she said. “If we make mistakes, everyone is very forgiving. We’ve all worked very well together so I’m very happy with that.”
Chalk shared her goals for The Vanilla Bean Cafe.
“I want to bring the community a fun and relaxed atmosphere and somewhere they want to come with their friends and sit here for hours and talk over a bowl of soup and coffee,” she said “I want to offer little girls traditional English tea parties, and if anyone wants to have showers or birthday parties here we can help them out with that.”
The cafe also offers catering and a mobile ordering site.
“I love to feed people and see them with smiles on their faces,” Chalk said. “I just want to serve everyone the best food we can with smiles on our faces too and give them the best experience they can have.”
“And they can always count on having vanilla bean scones.”
The Vanilla Bean Cafe is located at 119 Packer Avenue in Sayre.
