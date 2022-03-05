Connected by history and faith

SAYRE — As lives are shattered and lost amidst the airstrikes and firefights taking place in Ukraine, members of the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in East Sayre can only look on and pray.
While most of the church members originally from Ukraine have passed away, their descendants still feel a strong connection to the country, explained Irene Slocum, a trustee of the 111-year-old church.
“The Ukrainian Catholic religion is closely tied to our culture,” she said, sitting amid the pews of the church where she grew up and even got married. “Everyone here feels for the Ukrainian people. Many of our relatives who have passed on know what they’re going through, and it breaks our hearts.”
Slocum said church members are not surprised with the tough fight that has met the Russians — an adversary that, on paper, vastly overmatches the smaller Ukraine. As she sat in the pew reflecting on her family, the church’s history and the unbreakable bond it shares with Ukraine, itself, her voice cracked.
“The Ukrainian people are strong and passionate,” she said emotionally. “We’re not surprised by their strong defense. That’s who they are. We could definitely take a page from their patriotism. Ukraine has been through so much, from the fall of Communism to now this. We’re just praying for them every day.”
Slocum said the church’s rich history over more than a century is a testament to that strength and passion.
“Most of the Ukrainian immigrants who came to Sayre settled here on the east side,” she said. “In fact, I’d bet that nearly every Sayre native is or at least knows someone of Ukrainian descent. And now, our big connection with the country of Ukraine is the faith. We keep the traditions as much as possible, and we’re supporting them as much as we can.”
According to documents provided to the Times on the church’s history, the building was constructed by “Ukrainian immigrants who were searching for a home for themselves and their families.”
“The founders of our parish raised their families teaching their children the importance to love their traditions and their church,” the documents stated. “The current parishioners are a testament to to the dedication of those founders. You carry on their faith and traditions. We may not all be the physical descendants of the founders, but we are their spiritual descendants.”
Slocum noted that since the Russian invasion, services have taken on a more somber tone.
“The thing about Ukrainian Catholics — we pray for everything,” she said. “And there have been a lot of prayers going to Ukraine. We just want it to stop.”
Despite the adversity, the bond between church members, the church and Ukraine, itself, has only strengthened.
“This church was everything to the Ukrainian families here in east Sayre,” Slocum said. “We’re just going to offer all of the support that we can. People need to realize how important this is. It’s frightening for the whole world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.