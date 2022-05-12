Putting trust back into law

TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey leaned back in his chair in his office under the first floor of the county courthouse. A neatly-folded American flag rests encased behind him.
He did not exactly expect to be the county’s newest district attorney. Even though he served as first assistant for 16 years from 2003 to 2019, he had lost the 2019 election and did not return to his role.
But then the victor, Chad Salsman, would later be sentenced to 1 1/2 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice after sexually assaulting women he was supposed to serve through his role as a defense attorney.
And since the first assistant district attorney at that time was ineligible to step in since he did not live in Bradford County long enough, Ondrey got the call.
“I was humbled and honored to be asked to step into the position,” he said.
He also stepped into an office in turmoil, still reeling from the crimes of the previous administration. Ondrey’s first day was on June 1 of last year, and Salsman was not sentenced until a month later.
“There were certainly issues with trust,” Ondrey explained. “Fortunately, I had the benefit of having many people here and in outside organizations know me from my previous role as first assistant.”
“But I also have to give the staff here credit for keeping the office running through a very difficult time,” he continued. “They stayed on top of things and kept it running smoothly, and they’ve continued to do that now.”
Nevertheless, Ondrey still made it a point to meet with local police and victims organizations within the first month of taking office to regain their trust in the district attorney’s office.
“The relationships have been good,” he said. “I think some good strides have been made. My primary goal was to give them a voice and give them input.”
The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center in Towanda was among those organizations with which Ondrey met.
“The relationship has certainly improved across the board,” said Executive Director Katy VanDewark. “The trust has improved as well. We had basically a roundtable discussion between him and our staff and we did a deep dive into how we can do more to help the victims that we represent and bring justice for them.”
As for the regular tasks at hand, when asked about the difference between being district attorney and first assistant, Ondrey replied, “Well, the buck stops here.”
“I’m calling the final shots now, so that’s definitely a big difference,” he said. “There’s more responsibility, more administrative duties. But it’s been good. We’ve made some procedural changes to try to be more efficient and get cases through the system.”
Ondrey added that he has not seen a drastic change in either the number of cases coming across his desk nor the types of cases due to the pandemic, but noted he did observe some effects that could be traced back to it.
“I’d say the case load has been consistent, hovering between 900 and 1,000 for the past few years,” he said. “But I do think some types of cases probably went down due to COVID keeping everyone inside, but I think that also led to a bit of an increase in other cases for the same reason.”
As for his role as district attorney, Ondrey said he wants to maintain consistency in his prosecutions and continue to serve the communities of Bradford County.
“It’s been a good experience,” he said. “I’m happy to serve the people of Bradford County, and I’ll continue to give my best efforts to protect the public.”
