Theft
A Vestal man faces charges of felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and summary criminal mischief: damage property in Windham Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said there was a theft at a construction site where the manager left on Aug. 14 and returned on Aug. 16 to find damage to the lock assembly of an enclosed Look trailer and two Darda Splitters were missing.
A man was interviewed by police and said that 43-year-old Jason T. Cavalari asked him to sell two splitters that he stole from the site and Cavalari was interviewed later and allegedly confessed to stealing the two items, according to court documents.
The missing items totaled $36,458.40 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.
DUI
A Towanda man faces multiple charges including DUI for an incident that happened on Aug. 4.
Pennsylvania State Police said they observed a car speeding 10 miles over the 45 miles per hour speed limit on State Route 220 in Towanda Township.
The car was driving unsafely and had an equipment violation, which led to a traffic stop on Golden Mile Road and the driver, 34-year-old Daniel Soto Ramirez was acting nervous, had glassy bloodshot eyes and police smelled alcohol in his car, according to court documents.
Police said that field sobriety testing was conducted and Ramirez was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and a box containing a smoking device with suspected marijuana residue was in his back pocket.
Ramirez faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — combination alcohol of drugs, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary careless driving, summary lighting equipment regs., summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary exceeding maximum speed limit and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.
DUI
A Nichols man faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and summary careless driving in Windham Township on Sept. 4.
Pennsylvania State Police said they approached a pickup truck operated by 41-year-old Jason Alan Larsen that was sitting in the front parking lot of the Windham Township Building.
Larsen allegedly had glassy bloodshot eyes and the truck smelled of alcohol, which led police to question him about the odor and he said that he had a few drinks before driving, according to court documents.
Police said that field sobriety tests were conducted, which led to his arrest and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 5.
Possession
A Rome woman faces possession charges in Towanda Borough.
On Oct. 14, Towanda Borough Police said that 40-year-old Casandra L. Dimarco was driving north on York Ave with a suspended car registration and a traffic stop was conducted in the North Towanda Dandy Mini-Mart parking lot.
She also had a suspended driver’s license, was wanted for a bench warrant and police saw a glass pipe in her car, which led them to place her into custody and discovered a second glass pipe in the car, according to court documents.
Dimarco faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibilities and summary driving an unregistered vehicle and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27.
Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an incident on Oct. 10.
Towanda Borough Police said that 41-year-old Jack Jerome Eddy was in the roadway and he flagged them down at the intersection Mean and Main Streets and asked for a ride home.
He allegedly smelled of alcohol, had an alcoholic beverage in his hand and said that he had drug paraphernalia on him, which led police to find a capped syringe, a syringe plunger and a pill bottle with a green leafy substance in his pants pocket, according to court documents.
Eddy faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
Possession
A Canton man faces possession charges that occurred in Towanda Borough on Sept. 27.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw 52-year-old Brian Lee Bastion walking on the Merrill Parkway and that he had an active warrant and was later brought before the Magisterial District Court where he plead guilty to an outstanding harassment citation.
He was placed under arrest and allegedly had a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and related paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Bastion faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
DUI and possession
A Monroeton man faces charges of DUI and possession for an incident on July 31.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 59-year-old Daniel Dean Shaffer was driving a minivan with a suspended driver’s license at intersection of Airport Road and Liberty Corners Road in Towanda Township and the vehicle swerved multiple times.
A traffic stop was conducted as the vehicle pulled into a driveway and police saw a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue in a small open dash compartment to the right of the steering wheel and Shaffer alleged that he let people borrow the vehicle and it must be theirs, according to court documents.
Shaffer allegedly said that he was meeting people to get marijuana and field sobriety tests were conducted, which led to his arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and the passenger of the minivan alleged that Shaffer had been drinking alcohol during the day before driving and that he uses marijuana and methamphetamine, court documents show.
A search warrant on the car led police to find a cigarette pack with a clear bag of suspected methamphetamine inside it, a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine residue, a rolled marijuana joint and they also found a plastic baggie with suspected marijuana inside it under the driver’s seat cushion and a marijuana grinder with residue was found in the glove compartment, court documents show.
Shaffer faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance of a Schedule 2 or 3, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 19.
He also faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.
Police said that they served an arrest warrant on him on Sept. 27 and found him walking along Brockton Road in Monroe Township, where they arrested him and found a clear bag of marijuana and a metal smoking pipe with marijuana residue in his pants pocket, according to court documents.
