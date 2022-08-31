SAYRE — An athletics and recreation meeting was held for Sayre Area School District on Monday to discuss the future of wrestling and the possible co-op of sports with Athens.
Residents expressed their concerns about the possibility of a wrestling team at Sayre High School as there are a low number of students signed up to participate this year.
According to Business Manager and Athletic Director Barry Claypool, only nine students have signed up for the sport. Six of the students are junior high, two are freshmen and one is a sophomore.
“Not great numbers at this particular moment in time, especially for the varsity level,” said Claypool.
There are potential future sign-ups from a few students that are looking into participating in the sport, but they are not guaranteed.
According to Claypool, there is no minimum number set for a junior high team, only varsity level. Everything beyond that is up for discussion.
Several ideas were brought up at the meeting to help improve the current status of wrestling at Sayre.
A junior high only program, pushing out another sign up sheet, individual tournaments, and looking into a co-op for varsity wrestling with Northeast Bradford were all possibilities discussed at the meeting.
Additionally, residents expressed their views on the possible co-op of sports with Athens, which is being further discussed by both school boards.
“I think we need to decide that sooner than later,” one resident said. “If they (the school board) don’t decide that by the end of this school year, you are going to lose everything. The sooner you do it, the kids will want to represent their school. The kids are not going to wait.”
Previously, the Athens School Board voted unanimously on presenting a formal request to the Sayre Area School District for a comprehensive athletic co-op to begin the 2024-2025 school year at their meeting on Aug. 16.
“The population is declining, we have two opposing forces,” said Sayre School Board member Donnie Skerpon. “To be sustainable to the school, we have to grow participation, that is the only way we are going to grow the number of students involved.”
The Sayre School Board will receive a recommendation from the Athletic Committee on the future of wrestling and athletics as a whole at their monthly meeting on Tuesday.
