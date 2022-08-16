On Monday, the New York Office of Cannabis Management announced it will begin accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses on Aug. 25.
To be eligible for these licenses you can choose to apply under the qualifying business track or qualifying nonprofit track.
Prospective Qualifying Business applicants must:
• Have a marijuana-related offense conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) on March 31, 2021, or have had a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a pre-MRTA marijuanarelated offense conviction in the State of New York.
• Have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.
Applicants will be able to access the application portal for a CAURD license starting Aug. 25, on New York State Business Express. Applicants are encouraged to start preparing their documentation for their applications before the portal opens and the Office of Cannabis Management has published an interactive resource page to help.
The application window will close on Sept. 26, the OCM noted.
The announcement comes just days after two sticker stores in Waverly closed.
Mile High Accessories and Ground Up, both formerly located on Broad Street, were permanently shut down the first week of August.
The closures come six months after the New York Office of Cannabis Management stated that it would be issuing cease-and-desist letters to the stores.
Two other sticker stores located on Broad Street, Bmillz and Grateful Smoke Gift Shop, have remained open.
“Today’s announcement brings us to the precipice of legal, licensed cannabis sales in New York State,” said Tremaine Wright, Chair of the Cannabis Control Board. “With the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, New York has affirmed our commitment to making sure the first sales are conducted by those harmed by prohibition. We’re writing a new playbook for what an equitable launch of a cannabis industry looks like, and hope future states follow our lead.”
“In just two weeks my team will start accepting applications for adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries. This is a monumental step in establishing the most equitable, diverse, and accessible cannabis industry in the nation,” said Chris Alexander, Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management. “We’ve worked to make this application as simple as possible for all interested applicants, and I cannot emphasize it enough that you do not need any legal expertise to fill this application out.”
In March 2022, the Cannabis Control Board voted to issue proposed regulations for the CAURD licensees for public comment. The public comment period closed on May 31, 2022. On July 14, 2022, the Cannabis Control Board approved the final rules and regulations for the CAURD licensing program.
Recently, the first 15 adult-use conditional processor licenses have been approved, according to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management Twitter account.
“For New Yorkers, this means processors can now turn cannabis plants grown by NY family farmers into products like edibles, vape carts, and oils. Excitement is an understatement!”, said the office.
