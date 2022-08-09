The following individuals have been charged with DUI and other offenses following their alleged involvement in separate incidents that occurred in the Valley region.
Matthew Paul VanFleet, 35, was also charged with summary traffic offenses by Athens Township Police following a crash on McCardle Road on May 3. Police noted that VanFleet’s blood-alcohol content level was 0.173 percent at the time of the crash.
VanFleet is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 16.
Josiah A. Frank, 44, was charged by Sayre police following a traffic stop on Spring Street on July 23.
Frank is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 2.
Cassie Lee Garrity, 24, was also charged by Sayre police with DUI — controlled substances, numerous summary offenses and forging an inspection sticker following a traffic stop on Cayuta Street on June 18. Police noted that a blood test revealed the presence of THC and methamphetamine in Garrity’s system.
Garrity is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 16.
Richard Kenneth Powell, 23, was charged by Sayre police following a traffic stop on Spring Street on June 18. Police added that a blood test revealed the presence of THC in Powell’s system.
Powell is expected to answer to the charges before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley at a later date.
Marcus Jeramie Frisbie, 39, was charged by Athens Township police following a vehicle check at the Elmira Street Walmart parking lot. Police noted that Frisbie later tested positive for fentanyl.
Frisbie is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 16.
Larceny
A Nichols woman is facing petit larceny charges following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place at the Nichols Dollar General on Aug. 2.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Young, 38, was charged following an investigation of the incident.
Young was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Nichols Court on Sept. 22.
