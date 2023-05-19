Tastes of The Valley returns today

WAVERLY — A beloved Valley event returns today to kick off the summer season and to give a taste of local food and beverages to the community.
The annual Tastes of The Valley event, hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, will be held at Waverly Glen for the first time, utilizing the park’s amphitheater and pavilion.
GVCC Executive Director Jan Lee shared that 19 local area restaurants and establishments will be at the event to offer samples of their food and beverages to attendees.
“It’s a nice community event that is very focused on the great food and beverages in the community,” Lee said. “It’s the first annual year at the Waverly Glen and it is really, really nice there. It’s a nice environment and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Lee added that for a $15 entry ticket, attendees can enjoy samples from all vendors at the event. Pricing for children will be available.
In addition to tasty samples, 5 Man Trio will be performing in the amphitheater.
Waverly Central School District will provide shuttle transportation to and from the event from Lincoln Street Elementary. Parking throughout Waverly Glen will also be available.
Raffle tickets will be sold at the event for a bus trip to the Old Timers Day game at Yankee Stadium in September. All proceeds will benefit Athens, Sayre, and Waverly Little Leagues.
Lee shared that students from Waverly and Athens will be volunteering at the event.
She thanked all of the area restaurants as well as 2 Rivers Insurance for sponsoring the live band, Waverly Central School District for shuttle transportation, and the Waverly Recreation Department for their assistance.
Tastes of The Valley will be held today at Waverly Glen at 85 Moore Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the upper park where the amphitheater and pavilion are located.
