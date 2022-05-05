Village of Nichols budget sees small tax hike

NICHOLS — The Village of Nichols Board of Trustees recently approved a 2022-2023 budget of $168,259.48, which will result in a roughly 2 percent tax increase for village residents. While residents will see a tax increase, according to Mayor Lesley Pelotte the actual financial implications of the increase will constitute a roughly $7 increase.
“I did some figures, and it’s only $6 or $7 more in taxes, and it doesn’t bring much to us. A little over $1,000 is all we get from a 2 percent increase, but that $1,000 helps a lot,” said Pelotte.
The budget, which was passed unanimously, has a much higher total than normal years, Pelotte said, but most of the increase will not be associated with the tax increase itself.
“Please understand that there is (federal COVID relief funds) in here, that is why it seems so high. We haven’t used our (state) CHIPS money in three years… and that is in there,” said Pelotte.
Along with the budget, the board of trustees also discussed recent marijuana legalization and whether or not the village of Nichols should eventually opt in to allow on site sales and/or consumption. The issue is that while consumption is currently legal, there are no authorized sellers of cannabis in New York which has led to a number of illegal marijuana gift shops to open not only throughout the state but locally as well.
“Hopefully the government has more ammunition to get them out,” said Pelotte.
While these shops are currently designated as being illegal by the state, there are currently limited options for municipalities to try to remove them.
“These sticker stores have opened even in municipalities where they have allowed sales, and that is taking business away from legitimate stores that open up. I wonder if they will crack down then,” Pelotte said of the state.
While the board briefly considered the option of opting in, the general consensus is that the village will continue to opt out of marijuana sales due to the fact that the village is so small.
“Don’t forget, we can always opt in, but that won’t help us because we will still have (an illegal marijuana gift shop),” said Pelotte.
Pending State Department of Environmental Conservation Approval, the board approved 13-year old girl scout Anna Kithcart of Troop 40234 to construct a Ga-Ga pit within the village. Part of obtaining her Silver Award, Kithcart can receive help from her troop for the project but will be a running point.
“This will teach leadership but it is also about giving back to the community,” Kithcart said.
