Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. reaches for the stars

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is proud to announce that all 19 classes in Bradford and Tioga counties have received a STAR 4 quality rating from the PA Keystone Stars program. Star 4 is the Highest Rating available to early childhood programs.
Keystone STARS is a program of Pennsylvania’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and is Pennsylvania’s Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS). QRIS is a continuous quality improvement systemic approach to assess, improve, and communicate the level of quality in early and school-age care and education programs. This system is guided by three core principles:
• A whole child approach to education is essential to meeting the holistic and individual needs of each and every child and family.
• Knowledgeable and responsive early care and education professionals are essential to the development of children and the support of families.
• Building and sustaining ongoing positive relationships among children, families, early care and education professionals and community stakeholders is essential for the growth and development of every child.
The Keystone STARS Program supports all early care and education programs to improve program quality by encouraging them to think about the Keystone STARS Performance Standards as a tool to support continuous quality improvement (CQI) that impacts services to the children and families in their care. With Keystone STARS, quality is improved through:
- Standards
- Training and Professional Development
- Assistance
- Resources
- Support.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. classrooms received a STAR 4 rating by setting a CQI plan with goals based on the program’s strengths and areas in need of improvement and with an emphasis on improving the experiences of the children and families they serve. Programs complete a minimum of six required Early Childhood Education quality indicators AND optional points-based quality indicators. These bonus point quality initiatives allow for programs to earn 2 points that can be applied to specific Performance Standard categories.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
