Wildcat Store, Closet growing to help students

ATHENS — While it is only a couple of weeks old, the Athens Area High School Wildcat Store and Wildcat Closet are already making big impacts on students.
“It’s been really cool,” said special education teacher Jessica Zellers, who helped students open the establishments. “The first day it was open I had tears in my eyes. It’s just been a great way for the school to give back to the kids.”
Zellers explained that the store and closet are technically two separate entities. The store runs more like a traditional business, and offers items for purchase such as snacks and Wildcat-themed apparel. Meanwhile, the closet offers clothing, shoes, water bottles and hygiene products for free.
“We’ve only been open a couple of weeks, but we’ve already expanded a lot in terms of how much we’ve been able to offer,” Zellers said. “The kids love it. Many of them like checking out thrift stores, so they browse through here and can often get some pretty cool finds.”
She explained that not only do the establishments help students with items, but they also aid with life skills.
“They’re getting job skills through the store,” Zellers said. “They wash, fold and hang up the clothes. They’re taking inventory, stocking the shelves and learning financial skills. This experience will open doors for them when they graduate by giving them real-life job experience right out of the gate.”
“I must say that this is an outstanding addition to our school and fills a need with Mrs. Zellers’ class and students as well as our entire student body,” said high school principal Corey Mosher. “I am very proud of Mrs. Zellers and her team for the effort and drive they have to make this successful.”
Zellers added that the money raised by the store goes to inventory as well as helping fund activities such as field trips and outings for students.
She also thanked UNICO, CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners) and Customized by Renee G. for their support for the store and closet.
“It’s just a great opportunity to give students job skills while also making sure kids can get things that they need,” she said.
Zellers noted that the store is still accepting clothing donations — particularly boys clothing. Donations can be dropped off at the high school main office or at the Wildcat Store in the high school.
