SHESHEQUIN — After three years of being closed to traffic, West Warner Hill Road is now fully reopen.
Sheshequin Township Supervisor Kurt Lafy recently announced that the roadway opened back up to thru traffic on Monday after MR Dirt finished the project ahead of schedule.
“MR Dirt and our own road crew did a fantastic job,” he said. “After they were done fixing the road, our crew had to go in and widen it, ditch it — reclaim it from Mother Nature.”
It has been approximately three years since that portion of West Warner Hill Road between Sheshequin Road and North Middle Road was closed down due to erosion from heavy rains. Since it was recurring problem, supervisors at that time opted to close that area of the road.
The project had been broken down into two stages. The first stage — being completed by S and A Construction — involved reinforcing the bank where erosion caused the road to be closed in the first place. Lafy added that the stabilization also includes the installation of large boulders to break up the flow of stormwater.
The second stage was to rebuild the road into a partial one-way roadway with stop signs on each end according to PennDOT specifications. That portion of the project was done by MR Dirt.
In total, the project cost approximately $23,000, which would paid for through the township’s general fund or Act 13 reserves.
