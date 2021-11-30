Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an incident on Oct. 21.
In a residence on North Main Street, Towanda Borough Police said that 33-year-old Richard Dwayne Vargson had prescription pills that were not prescribed to him and a glass smoking device with white and brown residue on it.
Police also allegedly found hypodermic needles in a trash can and a small baggie with a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Vargson faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges in the borough.
Towanda Borough Police said that a truck was driving down Main Street with no headlights or taillights on in the early hours of Sept. 18 and a traffic stop was conducted at the Elks parking lot in Towanda Township.
Authorities spoke with the driver, 37-year-old James Byron Barrett who allegedly had slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes and alcohol on his breath, according to court documents.
He allegedly said that he had multiple alcoholic drinks before driving, which led to field sobriety tests being conducted and he was arrested for driving under the influence, court documents show.
Barrett faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary careless driving and summary period for requiring lighted lamps and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Retail theft
A Rome woman faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise on Oct. 21.
Athens Township Police said that 35-year-old Megan M. Lefever selected four items of clothing and put them into a bag that she brought with her in Walmart.
She placed other store items in front of the bag to conceal it and failed to pay for the items in the bag, which led Walmart employees to stop her at the door as she tried to leave, according to court documents.
The value of the stolen items was $295.13 and she faces a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7.
Possession and public drunkenness
A Sayre man faces charges for possession and public drunkenness that occurred on Oct. 4.
Sayre Borough Police said that 36-year-old William A. Alvoid was walking through someone’s front yard on South Elmer Ave in the borough around 4 p.m. and they located him on Desmond Street.
He stated that he only tripped and fell in the yard and police noticed that he was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and dilated pupils, which led them to place him into custody for being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to court documents.
A police search of Avoid resulted in them finding a clear glass meth pipe with a white crystal-like substance and a burnt substance and he also had an active Sheriff’s warrant on him, court documents show.
Alvoid faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
His monetary bail was set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.
Flight and possession
A Towanda man faces charges of flight and possession that happened on Nov. 3.
In Wysox Township, Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw 27-year-old Austin R. Schoonover, who had an active warrant for burglary and he fled on foot into a corn field behind a residence on U.S. Route 6.
Police pursued him, which led to Schoonover being taken into custody and police found methamphetamine in his jeans pocket and they searched his car and found glass smoking devices and a backpack with a small spoon and metal pipe inside it, court documents show.
Schoonover faces charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
His monetary bail was set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.
Vandalism and DUI
A Towanda woman faces multiple charges related to an incident on Aug. 20 around 10 p.m. in Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 28-year-old Miranda Noel Beauman walked away from her vehicle that she crashed on Liberty Corners Road near its intersection with Airport Road.
She allegedly admitted to crashing into a cornfield as she traveled southbound and eventually hit and damaged a fence owned by the Bradford County Airport, according to court documents.
Police said that she had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol and that she allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel.
There was $5,581 worth of damage to the fencing, while damage to the cornfield cost $3,000 and her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24.
Beauman faces charges of felony criminal mischief: damage property, misdemeanor agricultural vandalism, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with combination alcohol/drugs, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary careless driving, summary accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary fail to keep right.
Obstructing the administration of law
A Waverly woman faces charges of misdemeanor obstructing the administration of law or other government functions in Sheshequin Township on Nov. 8.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they assisted Bradford County Children Youth Services on West Warner Hill Road to locate missing children who were reportedly staying with 41-year-old Brandi Lynn Winslow-Crawn.
She allegedly told authorities that she knew the whereabouts of a child, but refused to tell them the location, which led to her arrest for obstructing the administration of law.
Winslow-Crawn’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17.
Failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements and DUI
A Waverly man faces multiple charges that include failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements and DUI.
On Oct. 12, Pennsylvania State Police said that 37-year-old Michael Raymond Brundege, a registered sex offender failed to verify and update his address and other required information in the timeframe of Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.
Sayre Borough Police stated that his last known address was on Valor Street in Sayre Borough and when they went there, the resident told them that Brundege didn’t lived there in over a month and was residing on Pennsylvania Ave in Waverly.
Brundege also faces charges for an incident on Aug. 7 when Sayre Borough Police stated that they saw him driving a truck with a suspended driver’s license and the truck had a registration that belonged to another vehicle.
A traffic stop was conducted on North Keystone Ave in South Waverly Borough and he allegedly said that he had a suspended driver’s license, no insurance or registration for the truck and that the license plate does not belong on the truck, according to court documents.
Police said that he showed signs of being under the influence, which led to field sobriety tests being conducted and he performed poorly on all of the tests and he allegedly said that he recently used methamphetamine and marijuana.
Brundege faces charges of felony failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements, felony verify address or photographed as required, DUI: controlled substance: schedule 1, two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary driving an unregistered vehicle and summary displaying a plate card in an improper vehicle
His monetary bail has been set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Disorderly conduct with obscene language or gestures
A Liberty woman faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct with obscene language or gestures that occurred on Oct. 3.
Sayre Borough Police said that they were dispatched to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Emergency Room for a call of a combative patient.
Security guards were holding onto 37-year-old Melissa Ann Spencer who was screaming obscenities at them and she was told multiple times by police to stop swearing, according to court documents.
She was restrained by hospital staff and left in the custody of the hospital and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.