According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the past seven days Bradford County has reported 312 positive COVID-19 cases. That’s equal to a case rate of about 517 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 19.79 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been 32 new hospital admissions in the county.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 25,146 are fully vaccinated. Another 6,190 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, while 10,337 residents have received a booster shot.
Tioga County, Pa. shows 104 cases reported in the past seven days. That’s equal to a case rate of about 256 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 16.2 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been six new hospital admissions in the county.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 18,415 are fully vaccinated. Another 1,901 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, and 8,057 have chosen to receive a booster dose.
According to the Tioga County Public Heath Department’s press release on Feb. 9, the number of new cases in the county as of Feb. 8 was 188, while the number of active cases was reported as 83.
Of the new cases, 35 were reported to be between zero and 17 years old, 129 between of 18 and 64 years old, and 24 were reported to be over the age of 65. Only seven cases were reported as hospitalized, and no new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 28,593 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC. Another 4,490 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, and 13,304 have received a booster dose.
The CDC shows 251 cases reported in Chemung County, N.Y. in the past seven days. That’s equal to a case rate of about 300 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 10 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been 23 new hospital admissions in the county.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 49,194 are fully vaccinated. Another 7,244 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, and 24,175 have received a booster dose.
