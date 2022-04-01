SAYRE — With the overwhelming generosity of the Valley community in hand as far as donations, the Penn-York Committee is now setting its focus on gathering volunteers for the Wall That Heals event in October.
The Wall That Heals is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and mobile education center that will be arriving at Riverfront Park in Sayre from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9.
Committee member Suzanne Jarrett said on Tuesday that they have received more than enough in donations thanks to the “humbling and overwhelming generosity of the community.”
Now, the committee’s focus shifts to staffing enough volunteers for the event. Specifically, volunteers are needed for the following tasks:
Traffic control and parking assistance
Greeting and directing visitors
Looking up names for visitors
Education center assistance
Volunteer tent check in and check out
Security during event including overnight hours.
The Wall That Heals exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. The exhibit includes 58,000 names and traveled over 13,000 miles last year alone, according to its website.
Jarrett noted that the committee is also accepting “in memory” applications, which will feature the photos of local veterans lost after the war to be included during the October event.
“Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have died each year due to Agent Orange exposure, post-traumatic stress disorder, cancer and other causes related to their service,” stated information provided by Sayre Borough. “The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory program honors those who returned home from Vietnam and later died.”
Applications are currently available at the Sayre Borough Hall and will soon available on the borough’s website as well.
