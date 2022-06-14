SAYRE — Join Sayre Public Library this Friday, June 17, at the Farmer’s Market in Howard Elmer Park for our Summer Learning Kickoff! We will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Summer Learning program information, registration, games, giveaways, and more! This year’s theme will be “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Stop by for some ocean-themed fun and find out about all the amazing things we have planned for the summer.
Writing about yourself can be hard, but sometimes it’s a necessity. This is a writing workshop for authors, artists, professionals, and anyone else who has had or will have to write their own bio – be it for a LinkedIn account, website, or dating profile. Join us at the Sayre Library Tuesday, June 14, at 4 p.m. By the end of this workshop, you’ll walk away with at least a one-paragraph bio for use wherever you may need it.
Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — this week’s theme is Juneteenth. No reservations are needed. Pack a snack and bring a blanket or lawn chair, while we read stories and enjoy outdoor games and activities that kids will love. In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
Our Business Workshop series continues on Thursday, June 16, with a two-part workshop focused on digital marketing skills. Digital Marketing 101 begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by Facebook for Business at 6:30p.m. Come find how to use technology and social media to your best advantage to promote your business.
Sayre Public Library will also be offering a weekly One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out.
We now have a second option for borrowing e-books and audiobooks – Hoopla! Hoopla also includes magazines, comics, movies, and so much more. To get started, just download the Hoopla app, and follow the on screen instructions. Create a new account by entering an email and self-chosen password. Then choose “Sayre Public Library” and enter your library card number and phone number that you have on file with us for the Library PIN. If you don’t have a Sayre Public Library card yet, we can assist you with that -just give us a call or stop in.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes: “December ‘41,” by William Martin, “Nightwork,” by Nora Roberts and “The Woman in the Library,” by Sulari Gentill.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.