SHESHEQUIN — After three years of being closed, West Warner Hill Road in Sheshequin Township is on the road to recovery.
Last week, township supervisors approved a low bid of just under $15,000 submitted by M.R. Dirt for work that will see the road fully reopened.
It has been approximately three years since a portion of West Warner Hill Road between Sheshequin Road and North Middle Road was closed down due to erosion from heavy rains. Since it was recurring problem, supervisors at that opted to close that area of the road.
But Lafy explained that the bid approved by supervisors will see the troubled part of the roadway rebuilt and reduced to one lane with stop signs on both sides. He added that Jersey barriers will be installed along the edge of the road instead of guard rails. Drainage will also be revamped to help reduce erosion.
Lafy had previously noted that the the primary goal of the work was to reopen the road at least for emergency vehicles.
“That’s the number one priority — to get the road open for emergency vehicles. It has to be at least wide enough for a fire truck.” he said. “The secondary priority would be to be able to get the road back open for our residents to use.”
And now, by Oct. 15, both of those priorities will be realities.
Lafy added that the money for the project will come out of the township’s general fund or Act 13 monies.
